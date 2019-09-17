WASHINGTON, DC - President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart after participating at the “Salute to America” event in front of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall on Thursday, July 4th, 2019. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

A Senate panel on Tuesday took a first step toward reimbursing the District for costs incurred as a result of President Trump’s Fourth of July celebration, 2016 inauguration and other events in the nation’s capital.

At the request of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), an appropriations subcommittee advanced a bill that would pay the District $6 million, to replenish a fund used to provide security at large public events, such as rallies and state funerals.

Following Trump’s overhauled Fourth of July event this summer, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser warned the president that the fund, known as the District’s Emergency Planning and Security Fund, would run a deficit when the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

“The White House budgets have clearly shortchanged the District of Columbia,” Van Hollen said in an interview. “They’ve essentially contracted out a lot of demands on the government of the District of Columbia without providing a budget that compensates the District of Columbia for it.”

The money comes on top of the $12 million appropriation currently paid to the District to ensure that local taxpayers are not left footing the bill for federal security needs.

The total amount of $18 million is part of a larger package of bills Senate appropriators must pass and reconcile with bills recently passed by the House.

Lawmakers do not expect to complete their work before the end of the fiscal year and this week plan to vote on a continuing resolution to extend the deadline, further delaying the District’s payment.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the district’s nonvoting delegate, wrote to House leaders in July asking for the $6 million to be included in the next continuing resolution, but it’s unclear whether her request will be heeded.

The city absorbed higher security costs for the Fourth of July celebration this summer after the president redesigned it as a “Salute to America,” including a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial, a second fireworks display, flyovers by military aircraft and a display of armored vehicles on the Mall. The president’s appearance increased security costs and required the city to change logistical plans that had been in place since 2001.

Chris Rodriguez, director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, has said that the estimated costs for the Fourth of July were six times as much as in past years

The District was left with a $6 million deficit after incurring $1.7 million in expenses for the Fourth of July celebration and police expenses for demonstrations through the following weekend, and $7.3 million in expenses from Trump’s 2017 inauguration, Bowser has said.

Trump administration officials have said District officials planned to use money left in the emergency fund to cover inauguration costs and did not request additional dollars. Bowser’s office denies this.

Van Hollen said the Fourth of July event was initially designed as a tribute to Trump instead of the nation, and blamed the president for turning an annual celebration that was previously free of politics into a de facto campaign rally.

However, he said, despite the politics, “the people of the District of Columbia shouldn’t have to foot the bill for the entire country and that’s why we have bipartisan support for this language.”

The funding request comes as D.C. officials prepare to make the case this week for their biggest priority — making the District the 51st state — before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

To rally support for statehood, Bowser on Monday lead a parade, complete with American flags mocked up to feature 51 white stars, at a cost of $31,206. The money came from $1 million the D.C. Council set aside to promote the statehood campaign.

Peter Jamison contributed to this report.

