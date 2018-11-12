The youth-led March for Our Lives against gun violence revived efforts in the District to lower the voting age to 16. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The D.C. Council is expected to preliminarily approve legislation Tuesday that would lower the voting age to 16, clearing the way for the nation’s capital to become the first jurisdiction in the nation to allow minors to cast ballots in presidential contests.

A majority of the 13-member D.C. Council backs the bill, as does Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). The vote scheduled Tuesday is the first of several required to pass a law.

If enacted, 16- and 17-year-olds could cast ballots in the District starting in 2020. Census data suggests more than 10,000 new voters would be eligible.

Several smaller cities, including in neighboring Maryland, allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. The District would be the first to also allow them to participate in federal elections.

Young voters have been a key part of the Democratic coalition. But a lower voting age in the nation’s capital has no real implications for presidential politics since the District is reliably blue.

Democrats have won the District and its three electoral-college votes in every presidential contest since 1964, the first election where the constitutional amendment granting the city a vote in presidential races was in effect.



Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) says his bill to lower the voting age is about helping young people get into the habit of voting while they are still at home, rather than out on their own or at college, having to navigate the complexities of voting absentee.

Allen chairs the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, which oversees voting-related issues. He introduced similar legislation in 2015, but it went nowhere. The youth-led March for Our Lives rally against gun violence earlier this year inspired Allen to revive his efforts. Scores of young people testified in favor of the legislation at a June hearing.

In a report, Allen’s committee concluded his legislation would “enfranchise the District’s young people — those whose communities and futures are most directly impacted by policy decisions — and bring their voices into the political process. In doing so, the Council will create engaged, lifelong voters and strengthen democracy by including a greater diversity of voices in the political process.”

Allen’s bill was co-introduced by council members Anita Bonds (D-At Large), Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), David Grosso (I-At Large) and Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large). Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) has also supported it.

“We are very optimistic,”said Dave Chandrasekaran, an adult who is helping to manage the Vote 16 campaign. “We haven’t heard any sign of concerns. . . . But as with any campaign, you don’t rest until you see the final vote.”

Opponents of lowering the voting age say 16- and 17-year-olds lack the maturity to make informed decisions, and that voting is an important civic responsibility that should be reserved for adults.

But Allen says he chose 16 as a cutoff because people can drive, work legally and pay taxes at that age.

Takoma Park, Md., which borders the District, in 2013 became the first municipality to lower the voting age to 16 for local elections and referendums. Hyattsville and Greenbelt — towns in Prince George’s County — followed suit, as did Berkeley, Calif., for school board races.

The 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to vote for people 18 and older, but does not prohibit states from setting a lower age.