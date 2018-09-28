Witnesses submit their testimonies before testifying before the DC Council in Washington, D.C., September 17, 2018, during a hearing on Initiative 77. Initiative 77 requires employers to gradually increase hourly pay until all workers are earning the standard minimum wage by 2026. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said Friday that he has secured enough votes and is moving ahead to overturn a voter-approved minimum wage increase for servers, bartenders and other tipped workers in the nation’s capital.

The council is scheduled Tuesday to vote on Mendelson’s emergency legislation to repeal Initiative 77 before it takes effect on Oct. 9. Emergency legislation requires the support of nine of 13 members.

Lawmakers on Tuesday will also cast the first of two votes to permanently overturn the ballot measure, which requires a simple majority.

But another group of lawmakers is trying to hash out a compromise that could preserve a watered down version of the law.

[Marathon hearing on Initiative 77 repeal draws hundreds to city hall]

The District currently allows employers to count gratuities toward the standard minimum wage while paying servers, bartenders and others a base wage of $3.89 an hour. Initiative 77, which passed in June, gradually raises that base wage until it matches the standard minimum wage in 2026.

Restaurant Opportunities Center United, a New York-based group behind Initiative 77, is waging a national campaign to end the two-tiered wage system that exists in most states - one minimum for most hourly workers and another, lower minimum for workers who also earn tips.

The measure has prompted a fierce debate on whether it would help workers by guaranteeing reliable income or hurt them by raising labor costs for their employers with the potential result that jobs will be cut or businesses will fail.

The prospect of repeal has also sparked a debate about democracy and whether elected officials should be able to ignore the will of voters, particularly in the District, where residents already feel disenfranchised because they lack voting representation in Congress.

[How Initiative 77 could shake up D.C.’s dining scene]

Mendelson on Friday joined Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to shore up public support for repeal, with a media event outside Duke’s Grocery in DuPont Circle and a discussion with a small group of workers from high-end restaurants who oppose the law.

“Sometimes the council gets it wrong and sometimes the voters get it wrong, and in both cases the council has the obligation to fix it,” Bowser told reporters.

“I have consistently stood and spoke for D.C. workers who do not want to see their wages decreased, and that’s exactly what will happen if Initiative 77 goes into effect.”

Opponents of Initiative 77 have argued that patrons will scale back gratuities or stop altogether if the hourly wage for tipped workers is raised, and employees will earn less money than they currently do.

The media event came a day after about 20 clergy and activists staged a sit-in at Mendelson’s offices and confronted legislative staff in other offices. They are asking lawmakers to respect the will of voters.

“This is urgent. It’s not something we can take lightly,” said Rev. Graylan Hagler, who led the sit-in, which included protesters singing civil rights favorites, including “We Shall Not Be Moved” and “Oh, Freedom.”

“People of color and women had to fight for the right to vote,” Hagler said.

On Friday, Mendelson said he had a discussion with Hagler that focused on the principles of overturning a ballot measure, but not the merits of the new law.

[Hear from voters on both sides of Initiative 77 debate]

“Neither myself nor any other council member is gleeful about this proposition of repealing an initiative, particularly when it was just voted on,” said Mendelson. “But we do have a responsibility to ensure that our laws are just and fair and good.”

Seven members of the Council have sponsored the repeal bill, three oppose it and three are undecided.

It was unclear Friday where the two extra votes for emergency repeal would come from. Council members David Grosso (I-At Large), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), the undecided lawmakers, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Council members Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3) and Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) may support the emergency repeal to buy more time for an alternate proposal that would avoid overturning the initiative outright but still address the concerns of both businesses and Initiative 77 supporters.

Their ideas include extending the timeline for increasing the minimum wage for tipped workers, to make it easier for employers to adjust to higher labor costs, as well as exempting some workers - servers and bartenders who have lopsidedly spoken out against the measure - while raising wages for other categories of workers, such as parking lot attendants and hotel bell-hops.

“It’s something that honors the will of the voters, it’s something that recognizes workers need to be paid fairly and equitably,” Silverman said in an interview.