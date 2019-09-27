Six candidates vying to unseat Jack Evans, the longest-serving member of the D.C. Council, gathered for their first forum Thursday evening to pitch themselves as ethical alternatives to a scandal-tainted incumbent.

Evans, the target of a federal investigation as well as a probe by the D.C. Council, has easily won re-election since first winning office in 1991. But for the first time in a decade, Evans is facing a half-dozen challengers for the Democratic nomination in next year’s city election.

He was absent from the candidate forum and hasn’t announced whether he’ll seek another term.

The field lining up against him includes three neighborhood commissioners, a former Obama administration staffer who also worked on the Hill and two political newcomers.

[Jack Evans was a sure bet at election time. Ethics scandals changed that]

“There’s an appetite for change and an appetite for a council member with the integrity to represent the interests of all of the ward’s residents,” said Patrick Kennedy, a 28-year-old Foggy Bottom neighborhood commissioner who went from co-chairing Evans’s 2016 re-election campaign to gunning for his job.

Jordan Grossman, a 33-year-old former federal government worker, repeatedly blasted Evans as “corrupt” and said he would mark a “clean break” from the incumbent’s political network.



Patrick Kennedy, a 28-year-old Ward 2 neighborhood commissioner, is running for D.C. Council. (Aimee Custis)

Jordan Grossman, a former Obama administration staffer, is running for theWard 2 Council seat in 2020. (Eugene P. Sowa)

Kishan Putta, a 45-year-old Burleith neighborhood commissioner, focused his criticism of Evans over the city’s controversial decision to allow a private school to gain special access to a public recreation field. Asked to name something Evans did right in 28 years in office, Putta responded after a long pause, “He did very well for himself.”

John Fanning, a 56-year-old Logan Circle-area neighborhood commissioner, rarely mentioned Evans and focused on parochial ward issues such as business retention and various community projects that he played a role in.

“I know how to navigate the government and I know how to get things done,” said Fanning, who would be the council’s only openly gay member.



John Fanning, a Logan Circle neighborhood commissioner, is running to represent Ward 2 on the D.C. Council. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Political newcomers Daniel Hernandez, a former Marine who now works for Microsoft, and Yilin Zhang, a daughter of Chinese immigrants who works in health care, also appeared at Thursday’s forum at the Woman’s National Democratic Club in Dupont Circle. The event was moderated by Delvone Michael, a strategist with the progressive Working Families Party.

All of Evans’s challengers are using the District’s new public financing program, which provides matching funds to candidates who raise money from small donors chipping in less than $50. Grossman has led in early fundraising.

Ward 2 is one of the wealthiest parts of the District, stretching from western neighborhoods including Georgetown and Foggy Bottom through Dupont Circle and the downtown core.

Evans has long been one of the most business-friendly members of the council, overseeing tax abatement legislation and opposing higher taxes and regulations. He is also known for advocating for LGBTQ rights long before it was a mainstream Democratic issue.

Throughout his career, Evans has faced scrutiny for his close ties to executives and others seeking to do business with the city.

[Why Jack Evans votes on his own discipline]

But the stakes escalated over the last two years as a federal grand jury issued subpoenas to city government for documents about Evans and his private consulting and legal clients. Federal agents searched the lawmaker’s Georgetown home over the summer.

After The Washington Post published emails in which Evans touted his influence and connections as an elected official while soliciting jobs from law firms, the District’s ethics board fined Evans $20,000 and he was forced to resign as board chairman of the Metro public transit agency. The D.C. Council hired a law firm to investigate Evans - a probe that is underway - and ousted him as chair of the influential Finance and Revenue Committee. There is also an effort to force an election to recall Evans before his term expires.

These recent events provided fodder for Evans’ political opponents on Thursday.

“We’ve had to compete for the time and attention of the council member with the paying clients who can afford his price,” said Grossman, the former federal worker who also worked for a D.C. health care agency. “We need a council member that is focused on us, not his personal finance interest.”

Putta sounded similar alarms in his closing statement.

“(Evans) has turned his back on his constituents, and that is the worst thing he has done,” said Putta, who also ran for an at-large council seat in 2014.

Evans did not return a request for comment Friday. He has askedhis council colleagues to withhold judgement until the investigations have concluded, which he said would show “my actions — while not becoming — are far from that which has been reported or suggested.”



D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) attends one of the final D.C. Council meetings before summer break at the Wilson Building on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The D.C. Council has been drifting leftward in recent years, and the changing politics were on display at the candidate forum.

All candidates said they wanted to restrict campaign contributions from city contractors, decried racial disparities in policing and urged more dedicated bike and bus lanes.

One of the few issues where candidates were split involved a pending bill to decriminalize sex work. Fanning, who has criticized prostitution in Logan Circle, said he hadn’t made up his mind. Kennedy drew hisses when he said he opposes the bill as currently written. The others were supportive.

Some critics of Evans have worried that a crowded primary field would splinter votes and hand Evans a victory, prompting conversations about whether the challengers should unite around the strongest contender.

Asked if they would drop out and endorse a rival if Evans ran again, every candidate except for Putta said they would consider it or wouldn’t rule it out.

“The number one priority needs to be getting him out of office, so yes I would consider it if it came down to it,” said Kennedy.

Read more on D.C. 2020 races

Brandon Todd ramps up re-election early in the face of progressive challenger

School board vice chair Markus Batchelor to challenge Grosso for at-large seat

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsS