D.C. residents enjoy the 60th birthday block party for Ben's Chili Bowl, a Washington landmark opened in 1958 by Virginia Ali and her husband Ben. Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Martin Luther King, Jr., and former president Barack Obama have been among the customers. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Organizers gathered there to plan the March on Washington. Martin Luther King Jr. stopped by. Stokely Carmichael was a regular. Marion Barry and Jesse Jackson plotted their political campaigns in its backroom. And President Barack Obama enjoyed its specialty, the half-smoke.

In six decades of slinging half smokes and burgers, Ben’s Chili Bowl has been a place to meet as often as it has been a place to eat. All the while, its legendary jukebox has blared soul and go-go music while customers groove in the aisles between tables.

But Wednesday, on Ben’s Chili Bowl’s 60th anniversary, its patrons were dancing in the street, celebrating a restaurant that has endured even when so much around it has changed.

The birthday block party shut down a stretch of U Street NW and drew a crowd of the District’s most prominent politicians and personalities. Jackson, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and D.C. Council members all took turns paying tribute to Virginia Ali and her late husband, Ben, the founders of the D.C. landmark.

“They’ve been the linchpin, the anchor of this community,” said Tony Perkins, a longtime local newscaster and former weatherman for Good Morning America.

Bowser unveiled new signs dubbing the street in front of the restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Way, and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) named the day for Ben’s.



A new street sign for Ben's Chili Bowl Way was unveiled as residents enjoyed the 60th birthday block party for the D.C. landmark. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Ben’s Chili Bowl is an icon of Washington, D.C.,” Mendelson said.

Ben Ali, who died in 2009, and his then-fiancée, Virginia, opened Ben’s Chili Bowl Aug. 22, 1958, and married a couple months later. Over the next half century, they weathered some of the city’s most trying times from behind their restaurant’s counter.

As U Street burned in the 1968 riots that followed King’s assassination, Ben’s Chili Bowl stood unharmed. Carmichael, leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, asked the restaurant to stay open during the riots and past curfew.

The restaurant served food to black activists, firefighters and police officers trying to calm the city.

In the 70s and 80s, when the crack epidemic made the surrounding neighborhood one of the city’s most dangerous, the restaurant was a safe haven.

Then came the Green Line. From 1986 to 1991, Metro construction carved a 60-foot canyon in the street that cut off nearly all traffic to the area’s shops. Ben’s was the only business on its block to survive.

Ben’s Chili Bowl is one of a small cadre of stores to outlast decades of challenge and change on U Street. Along with Industrial Bank and Lee’s Flower Shop, Ben’s remains a monument to the strip’s days as “Black Broadway,” when it was a social and cultural hub for the city’s African American community.

“This birthday is a celebration of D.C.’s character,” said Bernard Demczuk, chair of Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation and the restaurant’s de facto historian. “It’s a celebration of black history, black culture and black resilience.”

Ben’s 60th celebration is also about those longtime customers who stuck it out through the toughest years, Demczuk said.

Yet it is those loyalists — especially members of Shaw’s historically black community — who have been hit hardest by the rapid gentrification that is transforming the neighborhood yet again and pricing out many of the residents who lived through its darkest days.

But Demczuk, a former Barry aide who has taught courses about African-American history and culture at George Washington University and School Without Walls, does not like the word “gentrification.” It makes young people the enemy and black people the victims, he said.

The wealthy newcomers are not the enemy, Demczuk said — they are customers, too, and Ben’s is doing as well today as it ever has. It is not going anywhere, he said.

Today, Ben’s Chili Bowl is one of just a few places in Shaw where people from all walks of life come together, said Derek Hyra, a professor at American University and author of a 2017 book about gentrification in that neighborhood.

“Ben’s Chili Bowl symbolizes the best of mixed-race, mixed-income D.C.,” Hyra writes in “Race, Class and Politics in the Cappuccino City.”

This is the way it has always been, said Kamal Ali, who, with his brother Nizam, now run the restaurant their parents created. At the block party, Kamal Ali read a note one of the restaurant’s longtime customers sent him that morning.

“You not only fed us but you brought us together as a community to show that no matter who you are or where you came from, we could all sit at the same table and treat each other respectfully,” the note read.

“This says it best,” Ali said.