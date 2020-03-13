As part of an effort to boost testing availability, the Trump administration is considering joining with private companies to establish drive-through testing sites for coronavirus.

In the meantime, residents say they are frustrated by the long waits, misinformation and confusion over who can get tested, when and by whom.

“Testing is not readily available, but people in Washington keep saying it is. I feel like we’ve been mislead,” said a retired civil engineer in her 60s from Virginia Beach, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss her health.

She returned from a 16-day tour of Israel, Jordan and Egypt, including a three-night Nile River cruise, on Feb. 26, with a low fever, body aches, coughing and shortness of breath. She twice went to her urgent care but was told her travel history didn’t warrant a test. It wasn’t until Tuesday that she called Sentara Lehigh Hospital in Norfolk.

They consulted with the local health department and told her to come in for a test, she said. By Friday morning, she found out her result: negative.

She will still postpone visiting her 10-month old grandson in North Carolina and only plans to leave the house Friday — for a Costco run.

“I’m relieved that I don’t have it, but I’m frustrated because it took too long,” she said.

Despite the increasing commercial availability of the test, doctors remain the gatekeepers.

In a statement Thursday night, LabCorp said physicians and health care providers can order the test anywhere in the U.S., assuming the patient meets CDC guidelines.

The CDC says symptomatic patients must have traveled to a country of concern, had contact with someone who tested positive or live in a nursing home or long-term care facility to qualify.

The doctor ordering the test should then collect the specimen — a swab — and send it to LabCorp, the company said. Results are usually available in three to four days.

Quest Diagnostics, one of the commercial lab companies, is preparing to launch a new lab in Chantilly, Va. on Monday, company spokeswoman Rachel Carr said. Another lab opened in San Juan Capistrano, Calif, earlier this week, while plans are underway for a third in Marlboro, Mass, she said.

When all three are operating, by the end of April Quest, will be able to conduct “tens of thousands” of tests from across the country every week, Carr said.

“We’re scaling up the capacity at the laboratories,” she said, adding that all three labs will operate around the clock every day of the year.

Carr said any health care provider that has an account with Quest can request a test for covid-19.

In a call with health care providers Friday, Preetha Iyengar, an epidemiologist at D.C. Department of Health, said there are two categories of people who can be tested for covid-19 in the District.

If a doctor decides a test is necessary, they should set one up through D.C. Health or a commercial lab, she said. Physicians do not need approval from a public health department to order a test from a private lab.

Residents can only obtain a test directly through D.C. Health if they are were exposed through an ongoing outbreak, such as the one at Christ Church in Georgetown, Iyengar said. In that case, they do not need a health evaluation.

At least four people associated with the historic church tested positive, starting with the Rev. Timothy Cole.

Virginia officials have similar guidelines.

Testing at the public lab in Richmond is mainly reserved for cases in which the patient is considered a high-risk for infection or transmission because they have symptoms plus contact with another confirmed case, live in a long-term care facility and or is a health care worker who has taken ill, officials said.

“Because the Virginia state laboratory has limited capacity, they have to prioritize which patients they’re going to test,” John Silcox, a spokesman for the Fairfax County Department of Health said.

In less urgent cases, local health officials say, doctors should use their discretion on whether to have a commercial lab perform a test.

“We’re working with community health care providers to provide them with the guidance they need to assess patients and determine whether covid testing is necessary and, then, they order the test like they would order any other test,” Silcox said.

Once the flu and other respiratory ailments are ruled out, patients are swabbed for the coronavirus either inside their doctor’s office or at a lab used by their doctor’s health care network, local health care officials said.

In either case, the patient is put into a separate room and, with the door closed, a doctor or nurse wearing a mask and other protective gear will collect a sample.

Yet in some cases even people with known contact with positive cases can’t get that far.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and his wife, Megan, sat at a small table at a buffet dinner party on Feb. 28 with a friend from D.C. who later tested positive, but were told they could not be tested because they had no symptoms.

In the nearly two weeks between the dinner and the start of their self-quarantine, Beyer estimated he had contact with more than 200 people, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), 79, and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), 80, and many other members of Congress.

Beyer, 69, said Patrick Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, told the congressman’s staff Tuesday that because there are so few tests they are reserved for people with symptoms — a rationale Beyer said he immediately accepted. But, he said, what about the people with whom he’s been interacting?

“If I’m carrying it because I’ve been exposed I could be spreading it to all kinds of people,” Beyer said in a phone interview Friday. “It’s the asymptomatic who are positive who will be responsible for community spread.”