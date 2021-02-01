Their appeal is palpable each weekend at Atlas Brew Works in Navy Yard, where there’s usually a wait for the first-come, first-seated tables down the block from Nationals Park. Atlas’s Navy Yard location, its second in D.C., opened in April with plans for only a dozen outdoor seats. By summer, the taproom and restaurant, its landlord and the Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement District had closed a parking lane on Half Street SE, filling the space with 17 picnic tables.

“If we didn’t have the outdoor space, I don’t think we’d be surviving,” said Atlas founder and chief executive Justin Cox. “A lot of people live in small apartments or houses, so being able to socialize outdoors is attractive.”

So far, the outdoor dining explosion has been concentrated in the District’s more affluent corridors: Of more than 500 streateries, just one operates east of the Anacostia River, where the city’s most underserved communities are located.

Business leaders say many restaurants in that part of the city struggled to stay afloat even before the coronavirus pandemic and did not apply to expand outdoor dining, because of the paperwork required or concerns about vehicle traffic and public safety.

“We would love to have one,” said Alisha Byrd, marketing and strategic-partnerships director for Busboys and Poets, which has streateries in other locations but has not sought to expand the number of outdoor tables at its restaurant in Anacostia. “Because we’re on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, we don’t have a plan to do it safely, because the street is so narrow.”

John Falcicchio, deputy mayor for economic development, said the District plans to offer grants through its Neighborhood Prosperity Fund to incentivize food retail, which he hopes will bring more restaurants east of the river and help them to expand outdoors.

“When we have those good access points, when we have those restaurants, then we’ll have more opportunities for streateries,” he said.

Outdoor dining — with heaters during cold weather and closed-off streets or attractive barriers to separate tables from traffic — has been a bright spot over the past 11 months as the pandemic has closed or sharply limited traditional gathering places.

Ashok Bajaj, owner of the Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, said adding streateries to four of his 10 restaurants made it possible to reopen and bring back staffers.

Sababa, in Cleveland Park, transformed a service lane on Connecticut Avenue NW into a makeshift dining room. Bajaj said it drew a warm reception from residents despite the loss of 30 to 40 parking spaces. “There’s no excuse for not making it permanent,” Bajaj said. “It adds such a neighborhood feel to it.”

The streatery expansion is among several proposed changes in zoning and alcohol regulations that Bowser hopes will breathe life into struggling businesses and help neighborhoods remain vibrant.

Another provision would create a commercial lifestyle-center license that would allow visitors to buy drinks from restaurants and walk around with them in designated areas. Modeled after a similar license available in Virginia, the District’s version would have several restrictions and probably be limited to the city's entertainment corridors, Falcicchio said. He cited CityCenter, the Wharf and a planned town center near the St. Elizabeths East campus in Ward 8 as possible zones where the license would be available.

When Todd Thrasher was building a rum distillery and tiki bar at the Wharf several years ago, he included a to-go window, hoping to emulate cities like New Orleans and Savannah, Ga., where customers can buy drinks as they stroll outside.

“I love those cities, and there was always a hope something like that would happen — but in my wildest dreams I never thought it would,” Thrasher said. “A lot of people go and get food to go at the fish market, and now, if someone gets crabs and shrimp and they’re sitting on the bulkhead, they can get a cocktail from me right there.”

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said he is in favor of Bowser’s bill but believes the city should be thinking even bigger.

“As we think about what the future looks like, what our recovery looks like, it’s a huge moment for us to rethink how we use our public spaces,” Allen said. “Do you want to have a space that’s dedicated to a handful of cars that can park on a curb? Or would you rather have that space be a place where communities and neighbors gather?”

Allen said the city must address the dearth of restaurants and businesses east of the Anacostia River, in Wards 7 and 8, especially after a year in which protests over racial injustice have brought renewed attention to economic disparities.

Kristina Noell, executive director of the Anacostia Business Improvement District, credited efforts by Bowser’s office to aid establishments in these neighborhoods. But Noell said the steps needed to apply for some city grants and programs were daunting.

“One aspect is they say, ‘We never get anything, so we’re not going to try,’ ” Noell said. “Then there’s back taxes that need to be paid and permits that need to be done — and, ‘Oh, my business license needs to be renewed.’ ”

As for the lack of streateries, Noell pointed out that the rates of motor vehicle crashes involving pedestrians in Wards 7 and 8 are among the city’s highest — another deterrent.

“The thing about these businesses is they’re used to scrapping, they’re used trying to figure it out, they’re used to having to think outside the box,” she added.

Bowser’s legislation also aims to bring more grocery stores to Wards 7 and 8 by allowing grocers to apply to sell beer, wine or liquor for up to 25 percent of their sales as long as they operate in those wards for at least six months before expanding elsewhere in the city.

Sala Thai, which has two locations in the city, operates the streatery on Minnesota Avenue NE that is the only one east of the river.

Owner Oy Changsila said the restaurant struggled mightily in 2015, its first year on Minnesota Avenue, losing nearly $70,000 with lots of employee turnover. But he has since recovered, and while the restaurant is not very profitable, returning customers and friendly staffers have helped generate a community feel.

Changsila said the restaurant had lots of sidewalk seating when it first opened, but the number of tables has shrunk because of construction nearby.

The cluster of four two-person tables has helped keep the business afloat during the pandemic. Changsila used a $6,000 grant from the D.C. government to prepare for the winter months, buying fences, chairs and heaters. In the spring, he hopes to add plants and umbrellas.

Changsila would love to see more restaurants east of the Anacostia River follow suit, he said, but understands difficulties with applying and concerns about safety.