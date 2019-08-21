Pressure is mounting on D.C. Council members to remove Corbett Price, one of the city’s two voting representatives to the Metro Board of Directors. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Pressure is mounting on the District’s second voting Metro board representative to resign after allegations that he leaned on the agency’s staff and took other steps to conceal an ethics violation by D.C. Council member and former board member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2).

Corbett Price, a health care executive and major political donor to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), was selected by Bowser for one of two principal spots representing D.C. on the powerful regional transit board. The second was occupied until recently by Evans, who stepped down as board chairman in June.

Evans’s resignation followed an agency investigation which found that he failed to disclose a conflict of interest arising from his private consulting work for the District’s largest parking company. Records of the probe obtained by The Washington Post last week state that both Evans and Price — in addition to falsely stating that Evans was cleared of wrongdoing — badgered Metro’s general counsel and maneuvered in other ways to prevent the findings from becoming public.

Those allegations may have been a tipping point for some council members who did not support an earlier effort to remove Price from the board.

“It’s beyond unprofessional and improper. I think it’s disgraceful,” said council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), who chairs the committee on transportation and the environment. “There’s one thing I really dislike, and that’s a person who’s a bully to staff and to people below them. I think that’s cowardly.”

Cheh, who voted against removing Price from the board in July, said she is now convinced he should step down and may reintroduce a resolution to force him off the board in September, when the council returns from its summer recess.



Jack Evans, center, chats with fellow board member Corbett Price on his last day as chair of the Metro Board of Directors in the wake of his ethics scandal. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Cheh declined to share private discussions with other lawmakers, but said there is “growing disquiet” among council members about Price remaining on the Metro board.

Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who also voted against removing Price in July, stopped short of calling for his resignation this week. However, Allen said he was “deeply concerned with his actions on the ethics committee, and I question how much he’s representing the District’s interests at this point.”

[Jack Evans threatened officials’ jobs in effort to conceal violation, documents show]

A spokeswoman for Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said he plans to discuss Price’s future on the Metro board with the mayor next week, when Mendelson returns from vacation.

A spokeswoman for the mayor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. On Monday, Bowser told reporters after an unrelated news conference that she was still confident in Price’s ability to serve on the board. “He has my trust,” she said.

In a phone interview, Price disputed some of the descriptions of his conduct by Metro officials and in the investigative documents and said his critics were involved in a “rush to judgment.”

He said comments like those from Cheh, in whose ward he resides, would deter qualified people such as himself from taking on civic roles.

“How many people in her ward actively participate in boards and commissions, actively giving back to the city? I guarantee there are very few. It’s a thankless job. It’s very time consuming,” Price said. “I’m a volunteer. I’m serving out of civic responsibility. I can understand why we cannot get corporate leaders to serve on these boards of the city because of this foolishness and nonsense.”

Price was appointed to the Metro board by the mayor. Along with his family members and companies, Price donated more than $35,000 to the mayor’s 2014 campaign and inaugural committee, campaign finance records show.

Between 2016 and 2018, a consulting firm owned by Price’s wife received $300,000 per month to manage United Medical Center, the District’s struggling public hospital. The Council voted not to extend the contract after Post stories on ongoing financial problems and fatal lapses in patient care at the facility.

Evans, the District’s longest-serving elected official, is currently the subject of a federal investigation into his relationships with various businesses. In March, The Post reported that Evans circulated business proposals to local law firms, offering to use his connections and influence to benefit the firms’ clients.

[Read the memo by the law firm that investigated Jack Evans]

That revelation spurred Metro to launch an ethics investigation. An outside law firm hired by the agency found that Evans repeatedly used his position as the board’s chairman to try to benefit a parking company that was secretly paying $50,000 per year to a consulting firm he owns.

The board’s ethics committee ultimately decided that Evans committed a single violation of the agency’s ethics code by failing to disclose a conflict of interest. However, Price — a member of the committee — helped Evans block the panel’s conclusions from being made public, or even divulged to the full Metro board, according to confidential agency documents and interviews.

Evans and Price were described as repeatedly phoning and pressuring Metro General Counsel Patricia Y. Lee at the time. Evans was also described as threatening the jobs of Lee and corporate board secretary Jennifer Green Ellison. Evans’s lawyer disputed that he did so.

Evans did not return calls Wednesday.

The Metro documents include handwritten notes from then-ethics committee Chairman Clarence C. Crawford and Metro Senior Vice President Lynn M. Bowersox describing Evans and Price as threatening to skip a meeting of the full Metro board, thus denying the board a quorum to review the ethics committee’s findings.

Price denied the allegation. “I would not threaten to deny a quorum for the board,” he said, noting that the District has two alternate members who can substitute when the full voting members are absent. “If I’m not available, there are two additional alternates.”

Price faulted Crawford for sharing information with Bowersox about his positions regarding the board meetings. “Crawford lacked sophistication and competency in terms of his role as chair of the ethics committee,” he said.

[Jack Evans to resign after probe found he ‘knowingly’ broke ethics rules]

Price also disputed the accounts that he behaved rudely toward Lee.

“I did not harass Patty Lee,” he said. “I never yelled at her. . . . I called [her] for clarification. . . . She did not return my calls. I was basically trying to find out what was going on.”

A resolution removing Price from the Metro board would likely require nine votes on the 13-member council — the threshold for emergency legislation that could quickly take effect.

In addition to Cheh, the four council members who voted in July to oust Price — Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) and David Grosso (I-At Large) said this week they still favor his removal.

Council members Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), Anita Bonds (D-At Large) and Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), who voted against his removal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4), who also voted not to remove Price, said he would need to review a Post article from last week about efforts to block disclosure of the Metro ethics investigation before commenting.

Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), who was absent at the time of the July vote, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

