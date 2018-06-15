

Voters will decide whether to shake up how servers, bartenders and others who depend on tips are paid in the nation’s capital. Initiative 77 would require restaurants and bars to pay tipped workers a full minimum wage. (Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

Thea Bryan was shocked by how her bartending income plunged by half when business was slow. Tired of depending on tips on top of $5 an hour paid by her boss, the single mother is fighting to make D.C. restaurants and bars pay workers like her the full minimum wage.

A few miles away, Frank Mills also makes $5 an hour as a bartender at Jack Rose Dining Saloon and doesn’t want a raise. He earns as much as $36 an hour with tips — and says Bryan’s efforts could hurt his bank account.

Bryan and Mills are on opposite sides of Initiative 77, which aims to shake up the relationship between customers, workers and restaurant owners in the city’s thriving dining scene. The question may be the most contentious — and confusing — issue on the ballot in the District’s primary election on Tuesday.

It also is a fight that extends beyond the nation’s capital, playing out in statehouses, city halls and polling places around the country as the restaurant industry and labor advocates tussle over how servers should be paid.

The District and most states exempt workers who earn tips from the standard minimum wage — allowing employers to pay servers, bartenders, bellhops and others just a few dollars an hour, on the assumption that gratuities will pump up their pay. In the District, tipped workers must be paid at least $3.33 an hour, and if their tips don’t bring that up to $12.50 an hour, employers are required to make up the difference.

But some employers don’t. The D.C. agency which enforces wage laws found violations affecting 5 percent of tipped workers at nearly 600 businesses audited since 2016. Some servers, particularly women, say they have to tolerate harassment from customers to get tips — an affront that seems especially glaring in the #MeToo era. After tips, most front line workers pocket more than the busboys, dishwashers and line cooks in the back of the house, cementing inequity.

The ballot initiative would phase out the lower hourly tipped wage and require businesses to increase pay over seven years so that all workers earn $15 an hour by July 2025. Then the city would have one minimum wage that rises with inflation. The measure says nothing about whether diners should still tip.

The Restaurant Opportunities Center (ROC) United, a New York-based nonprofit, is behind the effort to get rid of the tipped wage this year in the District, New York and Michigan. The organization, funded in part by the Ford and Rockefeller foundations, has run campaigns around the country to help restaurant workers recover stolen tips and wages and win protection from sexual harassment.

In the District, where 2,267 restaurants employed more than 50,000 people as of 2016 — making them the third-largest private employers — a restaurant trade group is waging a fierce political battle to kill Initiative 77.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and nearly every other elected leader are opposed to it, along with — maybe surprisingly — many of the restaurant workers the ballot question is supposed to help. Those workers call the measure a threat to their livelihoods. They have organized on social media for the “Save Our Tips” campaign and handed diners campaign literature along with their checks.

Owners say the current system works: Restaurants with thin profit margins can survive while workers can earn more than the standard minimum wage.

If D.C. voters pass the measure, at least three things are likely to happen, according to restaurateurs and researchers. Some diners will still tip. Restaurant prices will rise, probably more than the 20 percent that diners normally tip. And some restaurants won’t survive the changeover to higher labor costs that come with a one-wage system.

“What’s proposed is not negligible in any way, shape or form,” said Kimberly Grant, chief executive of ThinkFoodGroup, a company with a dozen local restaurants under the auspices of José Andres, the most prominent name in D.C. hospitality. “This would be really devastating,” she said.

The National Restaurant Association, the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington and individual business owners have raised $340,000 to fight the measure. The campaign includes a hodgepodge of consultants from across the political spectrum, including firms linked to Cornell Belcher, an expert on African American voters who has worked for the Democratic National Committee, and Richard Berman, who has run corporate campaigns including one that attacks health concerns over mercury in fish and another that fought Mothers Against Drunk Driving over its campaign to lower the legal blood alcohol content limit.

Meanwhile, the fight to pass Initiative 77 has raised $270,000 and run a more muted effort, with few servers willing to publicly make the case for the initiative. Advocates say low-wage workers and immigrants in the restaurant industry support the measure but fear retaliation from employers.

The debate over Initiative 77 has perplexed voters in a heavily Democratic city with some of the most labor-friendly laws in the country.

“I just don’t understand the politics of it. . . . It seems easy to me, why not give people a chance for a wage increase?” said Randall Meyers, a 44-year-old Northeast Washington resident who is leaning yes. “But the quiet I hear from wage staff and people who would benefit most from this has been sort of surprising, which then makes it difficult to judge.”

A national wage fight

Tipping, with European origins, took hold in post-Civil War America in restaurants and railroads. Congress has allowed businesses to pay a portion of their wage obligations with customer tips for more than a half century. In 1996, it established a $2.13 federal minimum wage for tipped workers, which hasn’t changed since.

ROC United was formed to help restaurant workers at Windows on the World who lost their jobs after the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The organization expanded beyond New York as it took on the issue of wages.

Saru Jayaraman, its founder, said the campaign in the nation’s capital has drawn fierce opposition because her ultimate goal is to eliminate the federal tipped wage. If the ballot measure passes, and members of Congress see that it does not harm the D.C. restaurant industry, it will help the federal effort, she said.

“We are seeing a bigger pushback from the Restaurant Association, more money spent, more bullying because they know how important D.C. is in showing federally elected officials that this can be done,” Jayaraman said.



Signs around the city carry an anti-Initiative 77 sentiment, as well as Caps support, on June 9. The ballot measure that would require restaurants and bars to pay tipped workers a full minimum wage is opposed by many in the restaurant industry. (Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

Kathy Hollinger, who leads the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, says ROC United is interfering in local affairs.

“Workers and operators by the hundreds are saying that this is not something that works and will not work well,” she said. “Then why are we listening to an outside group coming into our market to say this is what we think is better?”

Initiative 77 outcome

California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Nevada, Montana and Minnesota have had laws on the books for decades requiring businesses to pay all workers the same minimum wage regardless of tips.

Restaurateurs in those states, as well as researchers, say diners continue to tip despite higher menu prices designed to cover the increased labor costs.

“Servers that fear tipping will go away, that’s a misplaced fear,” said Michael Lynn, a professor at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration who researches tipping. What’s not misplaced is the fear that restaurants will take a financial hit under Initiative 77, he said.

Eliminating the tipped wage doesn’t just increase labor costs; it also raises insurance premiums and payroll taxes. Taken together, these increases will amount to more than the 20 percent tip that diners pay to help cover a server’s salary.



JL Restaurant Group Owner Jamie Leeds takes a bite out of a rosemary grilled lamb chop at Hank's Oyster Bar in the District. She says the ballot measure to eliminate the tipped wage would force her to raise prices. (Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post)

“We ran the numbers, and it would impact the bottom line so drastically that we would have to change our whole business model,” said Jamie Leeds, owner and founder of the JL Restaurant Group, which includes Hank’s Oyster Bars in Washington.

She expects to raise prices up to 40 percent if the initiative passes, which would mean Hank’s signature lobster roll would cost $35 instead of $25. Part of the price bump would go to her cooks, Leeds said, to maintain a kitchen hierarchy. If a dishwasher is now hired at $15 an hour, you can’t pay the same amount to a senior line cook, she said.

The Florida Avenue Grill, a landmark which bills itself as the city’s oldest soul-food restaurant, is one of the few eateries that supports Initiative 77.

“It’s a complicated issue,” owner Imar Hutchins said. “We care about the people who work for us, and we’re trying to create the best workplace for them. ”



Imar Hutchins, owner of the Florida Avenue Grill in Washington, is one of the few restaurateurs in the city supporting Initiative 77. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Across the country, from Manhattan to Oakland, some restaurateurs have experimented with new business models that either eliminate tipping or automatically add a service charge to a bill to cover labor costs.

Some attempts have been controversial.

Famed restaurateur Danny Meyer, Momofuku boss David Chang and others are fighting a lawsuit in federal court in California that claims they violated antitrust laws by ending tipping. The complaint claims the restaurateurs have promoted the plan to better compensate kitchen workers as social justice but “the real aim and effect is greater profit at the expense of workers and consumers.” Meyer declined to comment through a spokesman.

Amanda Cohen, the chef and owner of the vegetarian restaurant Dirt Candy in Manhattan, had trouble finding cooks willing to live on the meager salaries paid to back-of-the-house employees. Her solution in 2015 was to add an “administrative fee” to checks, money that she could split with all her staff, whether front or back of the house. (Tips, by contrast, can be legally shared only with employees who receive them, such as servers, bartenders and bussers.)



Amanda Cohen at her New York City restaurant Dirt Candy, which does not permit tipping. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Eventually, however, Cohen ditched the fee and just raised prices so she could pay her staff more. Her servers now make around $25 per hour and cooks around $18 an hour. The pay disparity between front and back of the house staffers is narrower at Dirt Candy than at many other restaurants, where the difference can be as much as $20 or more per hour.

Initiative 77 supporters argue that restaurants have been able to absorb other price shocks, such as rising food costs. And they note the tipped wage would be phased out over seven years, not immediately.

“It’s a Chicken Little problem,” said Jayaraman. “Anything that comes up — raising minium wage, paid sick leave — there’s always this ‘Sky is going to fall!’ reaction. And it never happens.”



Thea Bryan, a volunteer with Restaurant Opportunities Center United and a bartender, advocates for a $15 minimum wage for tipped workers. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Frank Mills, a bartender at Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Adams Morgan, opposes Initiative 77. (Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

A noisy battle

The political fight over Initiative 77 has gotten ugly.

Private Facebook groups have devolved into furious comment threads and invective. Several public debates over the initiative have devolved into raucous gatherings.

Bryan, the bartender who favors the measure, was shouted down multiple times as she spoke at a recent public forum. The vitriol is so intense, Bryan asked that the Post not name her current employer because she fears harassment at work.

Bryan, who is 48 and bartends while attending graduate school, said at times her income doesn’t cover bare necessities. “$3.33 is just ridiculously low — it wasn’t meant to be free labor,” she said.

[Should D.C. end tipped wage? Ballot measure debate gets tense]

Mills, the Jack Rose bartender, wants to keep the current system because it allows him to earn double — sometimes triple — the minimum wage and afford a $2,100 rent after a decade climbing up the industry.

“ The economics here are not easy,” said Mills, who grew up in the District

If Initiative 77 passes, Mills said he worries that happy-hour regulars from Maryland and Virginia would disappear, turned off by higher prices or that customers would stop tipping if they find a service charge on their bill. “To tell me all of a sudden we need a change when we’ve been thriving is backward thinking, truly,” said Mills.



Bartender Frank Mills, in the black cap, tells customers at the Jack Rose Dining Saloon to vote against Initiative 77. (Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

Even though Tuesday is a primary election, the vote on the ballot question will be final; it will not appear again on the November ballot.

But the battle may continue. Ten of 13 D.C. Council members have publicly opposed Initiative 77 and at least one said that lawmakers will consider overturning the measure if it passes.

“You have to hold us accountable and you need to come back to us and say, ‘Make this right if it does pass,’ ” D.C. Council member David Grosso (I-At Large) told workers rallying against the initiative last month.

That may be easier said than done, said Diana Ramirez, who leads the D.C. effort for ROC United.

“It is a democratic process,” she said. “If the council overturned this, the message they are sending is a trade lobby is more powerful than their constituents.”

