Young could not immediately be reached Friday evening at a number listed for him. Kevin Donahue, the deputy mayor for public safety and justice and deputy city administrator, will serve as interim city administrator, according to the mayor’s office.
“He made a decision to do something different and go in a different direction,” said Foster, who declined to elaborate further on the circumstances of Young’s departure. Journalist Tom Sherwood first reported the move.
As one of Bowser’s top aides, Young spearheaded the mayor’s proposals to balance the budget after the coronavirus pandemic created a $1.5 billion hole in city finances. He also crafted deals to build new hospitals to replace the troubled United Medical Center and Howard University Hospital.
Young had led a Bowser cabinet call on Friday without mentioning it was his last day, according to a person on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.
In a statement Friday, Bowser praised Young for being a “part of every achievement of my administration from day one.”
“From advancing education reform to making historic investments in affordable housing, and from transforming services for families experiencing homelessness to modernizing our schools, libraries and critical infrastructure, Rashad helped us deliver exceptional results for our residents,” Bowser said. “He also ensured we enhanced our financial footing to be best prepared for the unforeseen, and that has been put to the test as together we weather the global pandemic and its economic impacts. We applaud him for his service to our city.”