Brian T. Kenner, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development is at left as Monumental Sports and Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis (center) shares a laugh with Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) at a 2015 press conference. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

The District government’s top economic development official is stepping down to join Amazon, a spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Thursday.

Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Brian Kenner has been part of Bowser’s cabinet since she took office in 2015.

In that position, Kenner led efforts to woo Amazon to build its second headquarters in the District. The city offered the technology company $1 billion in incentives, but lost out to neighboring Arlington County.

Kenner told Washington Business Journal, which first reported his departure, that Amazon approached him four weeks ago and that he will work in its D.C.-based policy shop. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Kenner has also overseen development deals at properties ranging from Walter Reed in Northwest D.C. to the St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast D.C.

The mayor will appoint an interim deputy mayor when Kenner leaves his job, a spokeswoman said.

