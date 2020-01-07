The five-member ethics board is responsible for hiring his replacement. Norma B. Hutcheson, the board chairwoman, said the agency has started a nationwide search for a new director.

Rochelle Ford, who has been an attorney for the ethics board since 2018, is serving as acting director.

Wolfingbarger’s two-year tenure at the helm of the District’s internal watchdog had come under scrutiny by lawmakers and good government advocates.

Several D.C. Council members, including Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), had criticized the ethics board for staying on the sidelines of an ongoing ethics issue involving another member, Jack Evans (D-Ward 2). The ethics board was formed several years ago after scandals involving council members.

Wolfingbarger said law enforcement had warned that a local ethics investigation could interfere with an ongoing federal probe into Evans. But the law firm hired by the council to investigate Evans said federal prosecutors had raised no such objections to their review.

The other recent major ethics case involved former D.C. Public Schools chancellor Antwan Wilson for seeking a favorable school placement for his daughter. More than a year after Wilson resigned under pressure, the ethics board concluded he violated ethics policies and reprimanded him.

The ethics board has also been under scrutiny for more routine matters.

A recent report by the D.C. auditor identified five instances where the agency failed to respond to D.C. government employees seeking advice on potential conflicts of interest.

It also concluded that the ethics board failed to investigate a 2018 complaint from a former D.C. government employee alleging that officials improperly gave millions to an affordable-housing developer with political connections.

Hutcheson, the ethics board chairwoman, conceded in a response to the audit that the agency mishandled that case, but she said it was not part of a broader pattern.

The audit prompted the council to hold a November hearing on the ethics agency where Wolfingbarger defended his tenure and said the board was changing policies to better investigate complaints.

Wolfingbarger also stunned some open-government advocates when he said the agency was unable to access a spreadsheet tracking cases because it was on the laptop of a former employee and officials did not know the password.

