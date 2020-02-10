That funding matches the city’s projected costs for the inauguration but falls slightly short of the $18 million the federal government provided for other security expenses this year, according to an official in the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

“The fund is being depleted at a much faster rate than previously,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the mayor had not publicly addressed this part of the budget. “This fund should not be political. This is a fund to provide emergency services. It keeps us safe, and it keeps events running smoothly.”

As in past years, the Trump budget proposal would nearly double the federal government’s contribution to D.C. schools and a voucher program, while eliminating a federal scholarship program for college students from the District. The budget will be debated and changed by Congress before it is approved; in past years, Congress has restored the funding for the scholarships, know as Tuition Assistance Grants, or TAG.

The security fund has been one of the city’s top priorities because the District has seen more large-scale events since Trump took office, including hundreds of protests a year, a white-supremacist march and last year’s Fourth of July festivities that drew thousands to the president’s speech and military display.

Bowser warned the president last fall that the security fund was on the verge of going bankrupt after the overhauled Fourth of July celebration cost the city government $1.7 million.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) helped the city secure an additional $6 million to avoid a defecit in the security fund, on top of the $12 million already appropriated. Local leaders want to maintain the funding at $18 million a year, especially with an election year looming and the prospect of more major demonstrations.

The federal budget proposal maintains language that prevents the District from using its own dollars to regulate the sale of recreational marijuana and to subsidize abortions.

Despite that federal restriction, Bowser has called for the D.C. Council to move ahead with legislation to tax and regulate marijuana. The District currently allows possession of small amounts of marijuana, but does not allow sales because of the federal restrictions.

Bowser also said she opposes the president’s cuts to federal social safety net programs including Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“We need a White House that realizes that more and more Americans are unable to cover the cost of housing, food, and other basic necessities,” Bowser said in a statement. “This budget is simply a shot across the bow at the middle class.”