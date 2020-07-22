But President Trump did not wear a mask while greeting a congressional candidate holding a Monday fundraiser at his downtown Washington hotel, according to video of the event. Nor did multiple guests while they were standing near each other in the lobby, the video shows.

ABC News reported Tuesday that guests at Trump properties have repeatedly flouted face-covering mandates. A Facebook invitation for a birthday party scheduled Saturday at the D.C. hotel featured a “NO MASKS ALLOWED” disclaimer, the network reported. The invitation did not appear to be visible on the social media site Wednesday.

John Falcicchio, the mayor’s chief of staff, told The Washington Post he was aware of the reports and said regulators would follow up on them.

“We’ll send it to our agencies,” he said. “They’ll look into it.”

Representatives of the hotel and The Trump Organization did not immediately return requests for comment. The hotel has posted dozens images on social media with staff wearing masks in recent weeks. The hotel also attempted to open its outside sidewalk cafe, as other restaurants and hotels have done during the pandemic, but closed it again after guests were being bothered by passersby on the street.

Despite overwhelming support for masks from public health experts, the coverings have become a political litmus tests of sorts, with many Republicans eschewing them.

As virus cases have spiked in the southern and western United States, however, an growing number of Republican elected officials have taken to wearing face coverings and calling them necessary.

Trump himself has softened his long-standing resistance and hostility to the use of masks to reduce coronavirus transmission. On Monday, he tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask and called it patriotic — hours before he showed up at his hotel without one.

He urged Americans to wear masks the next day, at his first daily virus briefing in months.

Bowser has worn a mask in public and urged Washingtonians to cover their faces for the last several months. She expanded her mask mandate Wednesday to include almost all time spent outdoors, including walking a dog alone or waiting at a bus stop, in case other people approach and it is not possible to socially distance.

Penalties for violating social distancing rules remain rare in the capital, with four establishments fined in the last month.

Trump International Hotel’s compliance came under scrutiny this week, after Madison Cawthorn, a Republican congressional candidate in North Carolina, shared a video from the hotel where his campaign had a Monday fundraiser.

Trump, accompanied by his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, chief of staff Mark Meadows and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), greeted an enthusiastic Cawthorn in the clip — but only Giuliani wore a mask. Some of the people apparently attending the fundraiser did cover their faces.

A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee said that organizers took precautionary steps before the fundraiser, including requiring attendees to undergo temperature screenings and wellness questionnaires. The Cawthorn campaign did not immediately return requests for comment Wednesday.

Greg Aselbekian, who was listed on the Facebook invitation as the host of the “no masks allowed” birthday party Saturday at the hotel, did not return immediately requests for comment through his social media channels.