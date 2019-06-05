People await the firework show in front of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in celebration of Independence Day in Washington, D.C. on July 4, 2018. Trump plans to speak in front of the memorial for the 2019 celebration. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

President Trump plans to address the nation from the Lincoln Memorial on July 4 as part of an overhauled celebration of the nation’s Independence Day, D.C. city officials and U.S. Park Police said Wednesday.

The president had previously floated the idea of speaking at the nationally televised event, but his participation had not been confirmed. Trump’s appearance is likely to bring with it a host of new security and logistical challenges and reshape a decades-old, nonpartisan celebration that annually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city’s monumental core.

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police, confirmed the agency has been notified that Trump definitely plans to speak at the memorial. He said the agency was working with the White House to determine how the president’s movements would affect security surrounding the event and the Park Police was awaiting details from the Secret Service about the timing and duration of the speech.

“It’s still kind of an evolving event,” Delgado said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Wednesday told The Washington Post that she learned from the National Park Service that the president plans to speak during the storied event, logistical challenges for city officials.

A spokesman for the National Park Service declined to comment. “The White House will make a statement,” said Mike Litterst, the spokesman. “We don’t have anything we can share at the point.”



Thousands of Americans celebrate and observe the Annual Fourth of July Fireworks on Independence Day on the National Mall in Washington, DC on July 04, 2018. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

White House officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bowser has opposed Trump’s efforts to take over the July 4 celebration and inject himself into the program, citing security and logistics concerns.

No president has participated in a Fourth of July celebration on the Mall in recent memory, usually celebrating instead at the White House.

President Ronald Reagan participated in a “Star Spangled Salute to America” at the Jefferson Memorial on July 3, 1987, which showcased an economic announcement, but the regular fireworks celebration happened the next day as usual.

Trump, however, wants to refashion the eventas “A Salute to America,” the culmination of two years of attempts to hold a grand patriotic display centered on him and his supporters.

Last month, Bowser said she hoped the president would refrain from divisive rhetoric if he appeared on the mall on July 4.

“The president can speak at any event that he wants to speak at,” Bowser said in an interview. “And my great hope would be that he recognizes that the event is a unifying event that celebrates the birthday of our nation.”

An overhauled Fourth of July celebration is among the top priorities for new Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

The Trump administration also plans to move the fireworks display from the usual location on the Mall to West Potomac Park.

In addition, the event may feature a second entertainment stage in addition to the standard free concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump previously clashed with local D.C. officials over his plans to hold a grand military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. He backed off the idea last year as concerns about expenses grew, and claimed without evidence that city officials inflated costs.

