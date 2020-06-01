More than 92,000 voters requested absentee ballots; almost as many as voted both in person and by mail in the 2016 primary election. As of Sunday, 37,000 of those ballots had been completed and mailed back, Board of Elections spokeswoman Rachel Coll said.

By Monday afternoon, more than 8,700 voters had also cast ballots in person at the early-voting centers.

To diminish the chance of spreading the virus, the city will open only 20 voting centers Tuesday, rather than the usual polling place at each of the 143 precincts. Voters can go to any of the centers, not just one in their own ward, to vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Although the city still will be under a 7 p.m. curfew imposed by the mayor as protests sparked by the death of George Floyd continue, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said that voting is an excusable reason to be out past curfew.)

Absentee ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday and received within the next seven days will also be counted, meaning there is a chance that some of the council races will be too close to call Tuesday night.

But voters have reported trouble when they tried to request absentee ballots online or using an app, saying the request never went through, or they never received their ballots and were forced to either go to an early voting site or not vote at all. The Board of Elections spokeswoman acknowledged that the agency received complaints from some voters, but did not have numbers of how many were affected.

The most-watched elections of the day include the races in Wards 2 and 4.

In Ward 2, Evans — who declared just 10 days after his resignation that he would campaign to return to the council — is running along with seven other candidates, many of whom have said that his ethical issues should disqualify him from the seat.

Voter Sam Bunch, 28, a hotel events director who is out of work due to the pandemic, read up on all eight candidates. “I haven’t much else better to do, so I did a lot of research,” he said.

He came away very enthusiastic about his chosen candidate, Brooke Pinto.

“She’s a badass lawyer chick that wants to get the job done,” he said. “She’s not insanely liberal. She’s not insanely leftist or rightist.”

Denise Martin, 37, a Nordstrom saleswoman, said she chose Patrick Kennedy because of his statements about the need for more affordable housing in the District.

“My issue in this ward in particular is affordable housing. It’s high as heck to live down here,” Martin said.

Up until the morning before she voted, Donna Douglas, 49, was all in for Jordan Grossman, who has been running as the most liberal candidate in the race.

“He had me all the way up until I opened my mailbox yesterday,” she said.

But after she saw a flier from Grossman, boldly boasting that he had been endorsed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), “that ended that right there,” she said.

Douglas said Klobuchar did not take a strong enough stance against police brutality when she was a Minneapolis prosecutor, and she believes the former Democratic presidential candidate bears some responsibility for the troubled police department, which has sparked nationwide protests.

If Grossman is proud to be associated with the senator, she decided, she wouldn’t vote for him.

“I’m going back to, unfortunately, Jack. Even though he’s corrupt, he can hold his own,” she said.

In Ward 4, Council member Brandon T. Todd, one of the mayor’s closest allies, faces Janeese Lewis George, a more liberal candidate who has received prominent endorsements.

Some of the residents who voted early at the Emery Heights Community Center said they have been satisfied with Todd.

“Brandon Todd has been very good and very helpful, especially to the seniors. He looks out for them. He’ll have his office call and check on us,” said retiree E. Wright, 75.

Michael Burke, who works at the National Institutes of Health, said, “I didn’t have a reason to switch. ... I haven’t heard of any significant scandals or anything to throw him out.”

Caitlyn Johnson, a student at Washington University in St. Louis, thought of the classes she took on sociology and gender studies in which her classmates critiqued capitalism, and decided to vote for George, who calls herself a democratic socialist.

Her mother, Cristina Johnson, did, too, after seeing George’s messages on Facebook and talking to a friend about George’s pledge to advocate for residents, not corporations.

“I really heard a lot of things that appealed more to me — not dealing with corporate politics. She seemed more for the people,” Cristina Johnson said.

Tim Stagg, who works in police communications, said he has been familiar with Gray for years.

“His ideas stay fresh, and he listens to the people. That’s all you can ask for,” he said.

Voters in the Democratic primary also will see the presidential race on their ballot, though Joe Biden is already the presumptive nominee based on earlier states’ nominating contests. In the District, some candidates who have already dropped out remain on the ballot: Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

