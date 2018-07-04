A teenage boy died Tuesday night when a car struck him as he drove his scooter through an intersection in Southeast, police said.

After the 10:44 p.m. collision, at 15th Place SE and Shippen Lane, a U.S. Park Police helicopter took Dominique Antonio Lewis, 15, and a second person who was a passenger on the scooter to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second person, who has not been identified by police, was listed in critical condition.

Police released no information about the driver of the car.

Detectives with the D.C. police’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal traffic crash that also occurred Tuesday, in the Unit block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast.

A motorcyclist died when he struck a parked vehicle at 11:27 p.m., police said. Jarrod Robert Bishop, 30, who was operating the motorcycle, was trying to avoid another vehicle that had slowed down to make a turn, police said.

Bishop was ejected from his seat and landed on the pavement. Emergency workers took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.