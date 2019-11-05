In 2017, one race involved in similar ballot mix-ups around Fredericksburg was so close it ended in a recount; Democrats tried unsuccessfully to block Republican Robert Thomas from taking office.

The Democratic candidate in that race, Joshua Cole, is now running against Republican Paul Milde III, who beat Thomas in a primary earlier this year. Milde campaign manager Dustin Curtis said they are “deeply disturbed by the ballot irregularities” but are “continuing to gather facts before considering legal options.”

The mistake also impacted voters in two less competitive districts. Several districts in the area divide precincts, and voters have had issues getting the right ballots for years.

All 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot, and voters also are weighing in on local races for county supervisor and prosecutor seats.

By midday, many areas reported steady turnout. In Northern Virginia, for instance, Loudoun County reported about 21 percent turnout by 1 p.m., coming close to that of the 2017 gubernatorial election. In neighboring Fairfax, Election Day turnout was estimated at 17.7 percent by noon.

Aside from the problem in Stafford, other issues across the state Tuesday morning were minimal, according to Piper.

Voters at several Prince William County polling places told reporters they had gotten ballots misprinted with the same choices on both sides. A local election official said the issue was “being handled” but could not say whether or not those ballots would be counted.

Jennie Myer said she and her husband tried to vote around 11:10 a.m. at Rippon Middle School in Prince William and could not because of the mistake.

About a dozen people were waiting around, Myer said, hoping to be able to vote. She was told by poll workers that the machines rejected the defective ballots and that they should wait for new ones to arrive. But after an hour, she and her husband gave up and left.

“I enjoy voting, it’s a big deal for me, so I’m a little upset — shocked, really,” Myer said. She planned to return but noted that “some people don’t have the freedom to spend an entire day trying to vote.”

One Richmond precinct ran out of ballots early in the morning, due to a mix-up in population counts. The issue was resolved within 15 minutes of notification, registrar J. Kirk Showalter said, and affected only voters in the 9th Senate district, not the competitive 10th Senate district. He added his “utmost apologies” for anyone turned away and said “we hope they will go back and vote.”

Twenty-five House districts were redrawn in Virginia for this election only, after the old lines were thrown out in court for illegally diluting the power of black voters. This map, drawn by an expert hired by a panel of federal judges, will exist for this election only. By 2021, a new map will be created based on the 2020 Census.

