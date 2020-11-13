The dramatic shift to mail ballots caused delays with counting in all three jurisdictions, especially Maryland, where the outcome of some Board of Education races and judgeships are still unclear. In Virginia, the decision to tally early ballots after in-person results led to confusion on election night, with strong victories for President-Elect Joe Biden, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) and others taking hours to materialize.

AD

D.C. residents pointed to flaws in the city’s ballot tracker that left many voters wondering if their vote would be counted.

AD

Still, strong turnout overall, paired with scant lines on Election Day has leaders weighing if this year’s changes — many of which were triggered by the coronavirus pandemic — should become permanent.

“I am pleased that at no point in the election did we have two- to three-hour waits like we did during the primary, which to me was very concerning,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). “I think every person having a ballot was helpful, even if they voted in-person like I did.”

D.C. overhauled its voting processes after the turbulent June primary, when many residents did not receive their requested mail ballots and scores of poll workers dropped out because of the pandemic, shrinking the number of available precincts.

AD

To make things go more smoothly, the city sent each registered voter a general-election ballot, sought out additional and larger voting locations (including six “supercenters”), recruited new poll workers and installed 55 drop boxes across its eight wards.

AD

Data shows the electorate seized on these alternatives. Just under 63 percent of eligible D.C. voters participated in this election, two percentage points less than in 2016, according to data available Friday. Nearly half those 325,000 or so voters used a ballot drop box, which was by far the most popular method.

Just 9 percent voted on Election Day, compared with nearly 60 percent of the city’s electorate in 2016. Twenty percent mailed their ballots, and about 25 percent voted early in-person.

AD

D. Michael Bennett, chairman of the D.C. Board of Elections, said residents seemed to like being able to vote at any precinct in the city. But the supercenters, like Capital One Arena and Nationals Park, were relatively underutilized and may not be accessible when professional sports return to city venues. He said his team will evaluate what will be most useful to voters in the next election.

“We threw the kitchen sink at it, and it worked. But we had a pandemic we were dealing with,” Bennett said. “Drop boxes were an important addition — we certainly want to keep as many as we did this time, if not increase that number.”

More than 40 percent of Montgomery County’s 516,000 voters also used drop boxes, and nearly 25 percent cast their ballot by mail. County board of elections chair Jim Shalleck (R) said the drop boxes may become a long-term option in the suburb of 1 million people.

AD

AD

“We want to do what the public wants, and clearly, this is something that they like,” Shalleck said.

Maryland sent mail ballot applications to every registered voter and abandoned plans for thousands of traditional neighborhood polling precincts — instead setting up a few hundred larger voting centers. The changes were paired with a first-of-its-kind, $1.2 million voter education campaign.

Total turnout, including provisional voters, was 74 percent, higher than 2016 turnout by about 2 percentage points, but lower than several other recent presidential elections.

Only 11 percent of Maryland voters cast a ballot on Election Day. More than twice as many cast ballots during early voting, and nearly half of voters used mail-in ballots — up from fewer than 7 percent in a typical election, said Nikki Baines Charlson, Maryland’s deputy elections administrator.

AD

AD

About two-thirds of the state’s 1.5 million mail-in ballots were returned via drop boxes.

House Majority Leader Del. Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery) said the legislature will look for ways to expand mail-in voting in the future, such as allowing residents to have a ballot automatically sent to them each election.

Many of this year’s changes were made under Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency powers, in place because of the pandemic. Once the health emergency ends, the election process would return to normal, unless state lawmakers make permanent changes.

“Voters like options,” Luedtke said, attributing the high turnout in part to the ease of casting a ballot. “My impression from voters is that they were very happy with the diversity of options they had.”

AD

In Virginia, elections commissioner Chris Piper said he was relieved with how the election played out. The state reported a record 4.4 million votes cast in its unofficial results. That’s roughly 500,000 more votes than in the 2016 presidential election and corresponds to an increase in the number of registered voters in the state.

AD

Total turnout has reached 74.4 percent of registered voters, according to data compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project, up from 72.1 in 2016 and over the modern record of 74 percent in 2008.

More than half of ballots were cast in the 45 days before Nov. 3. Piper said that high volume coincided with new rules this year that greatly expanded Virginians’ ability to vote early, either in person or by mail. Among them: no-excuse absentee voting, the addition of ballot drop boxes and a new law allowing localities to establish satellite voting centers to stymie long lines.

AD

Voter turnout in Loudoun County was nearly 80 percent this year, compared to about 77 percent in 2016, and officials there applauded seamless processes on Election Day. In Arlington, where voter turnout fell short of the 2016 percentage, four out of five voters cast ballots by mail or drop box before Election Day.

AD

About two-thirds of voters in Fairfax County, which saw record turnout, chose to cast a ballot early — leading to long lines outside the county’s 15 early voting sites for much of the early-voting period. Elections officials there said they would recommend adding more early voting locations for future elections, with an emphasis on buildings that had more space and better access.

Whether Virginia uses drop boxes again will be up to the General Assembly; the bill that made them possible this year applied to this election.

AD

“Of all the things that could’ve gone wrong, none of them did. I’ll consider it a success,” Piper said. “Voters in the commonwealth really took to the early voting. I think the registrars liked it. I think it’s here to stay.”

But officials across the region also acknowledged that some new systems need to be strengthened in future elections, especially those that caused delays in tallying ballots.

AD

More than 14,000 ballots remained uncounted in the District by Friday — more than a week after the election — and a software issue on Nov. 3 caused a lag in uploading initial results online. In the days leading up to the election, many D.C. residents tracking their mailed ballots online were puzzled about why they were flagged as “under review” — vague terminology that officials say must be clarified.

“We need to tweak it and apply some level of definition to what each term means so that confusion goes away,” said D.C. Elections Board Director Alice Miller.

On election night in Maryland, results were held up for several hours because a few sites had long lines of voters still waiting when polls were supposed to close. A software glitch prompted delays while uploading results, and some of the state’s larger jurisdictions, including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, waited to post Election Day votes until they had verified the full count.

AD

Hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots were still uncounted this week, despite a temporary change in state regulation that allowed counties to start tallying mail-in ballots more than a month before Election Day. The issue was most prevalent in Montgomery County, where 40,000 web-printed ballots needed to be hand-copied into scannable ballots.

As of Wednesday, more than a week after the election and the latest day statewide data is available, 12 percent of the more than 1.5 million ballots had not been tallied. Half of the uncounted ballots were in Montgomery County.

Similar problems arose in Virginia, where localities could not count early votes until after polls closed on Election Day. Many jurisdictions in the state reported in-person voting first and then the early, or absentee, ballots.

That made vote totals appear to be very low until late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. And because Election Day voters heavily favored Republican candidates, and absentee voters skewed strongly Democratic, the results appeared off-kilter for much of election night.

Election leaders said some Virginia residents voted in-person despite requesting an absentee mailed ballot, which added to counting delays.

“We just need to look at that process and figure out how to handle it better,” Piper, Virginia’s elections commissioner, said of the tallying operation. “We’re banging around a bunch of ideas.”