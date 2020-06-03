Maryland Lt. Gov Boyd Rutherford (R) said Linda Lamone, director of the state board of elections, should relinquish her post. D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) said D.C. Board of Elections Chair Michael Bennett should resign as well.

“A full investigation is needed given voters were likely disenfranchised due to this screw-up. Unacceptable,” tweeted Silverman, who said she got about 500 emails on Monday and Tuesday from voters who requested absentee ballots but never received them.

Rutherford called for Lamone’s ouster twice on Wednesday morning — in an interview and then in remarks at the start of the state Board of Public Works meeting. Lamone, who is appointed by the Board of Elections and confirmed by the Maryland Senate, has held the job since 1997.

“I think it’s time for new leadership there, and to be done early, with enough time to correct all of these issues before the November election,” Rutherford said. “I call on the Senate to work with us to find new leadership, and I encourage the administrator to step down.”

Tuesday was a test of a mostly vote-by-mail election, a prospect that much of the country could face in the high-stakes November general election if the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt in-person gatherings.

In the District and Maryland, the test was unsuccessful. Leaders acknowledged that they will need new technology and new strategies to avoid the same problems in the fall.

“We’re going to be doing ‘lessons learned’ and figuring out how best to go forward,” said Bennett, who said he does not plan to resign.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser called the long lines Tuesday night “nothing more than failed execution.”

“I am very concerned about it, and the confidence in our electorate in how our independent board operates is paramount,” Boweser said. “I can assure D.C. voters we will have the appropriate action plan from the board … I could not tolerate continued failed leadership or execution.”

Maryland said it would send mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state ahead of the primary, a measure meant to prevent the spread of the virus by limiting the number of people who voted in person. But at least 1 million ballots were delayed.

In the District, the Board of Elections urged all residents to vote by mail, and opened just 20 polling places instead of the usual 143. The elections office struggled to fulfill 92,000 requests for mail-in ballots, instead of the 6,000 or so it receives in most elections.

Then, thousands of people turned out to vote in person on Tuesday. Poll workers were cleaning equipment between voters and limiting the number allowed inside at the same time. As a results, long lines remained at many polling places long after voting was supposed to end at 8 p.m. Some voters gave up. Many waited hours — in some cases past midnight.

District resident Patricia Wertman, 75, said she requested her ballot and got a confirmation of her request on May 5. When she hadn’t received her ballot by May 30, she got in touch with the Board of Elections; she said that a staffer told her to vote in person.

“Not possible,” she wrote in an email. She lives in an assisted-living facility, where she has been under a strict quarantine since March.

Wertman said she has a near-perfect voting record for the past half-century, and spent most of her career working for the Congressional Research Service. But she never received a ballot. “I consider it a moral & civic duty to vote. I was/am infuriated by this,” she wrote.

D.C. elections workers scrambled to provide ballots to many voters in the final days leading up to the election. Staff drove around the city, delivering some ballots by hand. On Tuesday, they emailed ballots that could be printed and mailed that day or submitted electronically to about 500 voters, Bennett said.

Email has been criticized by security experts as inadequate for the level of safety that an election demands. Bennett said the board would be calling all 500 or so voters who used that method to confirm that they themselves completed their ballots.

“Unfortunately, it ended up being used more times than is normal,” Bennett said about the emailing of ballots, an option the District normally offers only to overseas military personnel and certain voters with disabilities.

He said he does not consider email to be an option for November’s general election. “There are a number of issues associated with that — it is always used sparingly.”

Bennett said he could not answer one of the major questions about what went wrong with the absentee ballots: how many were sent out but never received (including some that were mailed with incomplete addresses on the envelope), and how many were never sent at all due to technical failures. He vowed to research both problems in the weeks to come.

“I really don’t have a good clear view in my own mind when the red flag really popped up,” he said.

Some skeptics of voting by mail have worried that ballots like those in the District that were sent but never made it to their intended recipients might be intercepted, and someone else might use them to fraudulently vote. Bennett said that the District guards against that: Every voter’s signature is on file, and the signature on each ballot is checked against that signature before the ballot gets counted. “We have some where they don’t reasonably match up, and we do contact the voter,” he said.

In Maryland, voters who wanted to drop off mail-in ballots by Tuesday’s 8 p.m. deadline also encountered problems, according to elections watchdogs. Jammed parking lots prevented them from leaving the ballots before the boxes were locked for the night.

The numbers of completed ballots returned before Tuesday should have tipped off elections officials that more people might choose to vote in person, said State Sen. Cory V. McCray (D-Baltimore City), who spent the day at a polling center where the wait was up to two hours.

“When you’re embracing one of the greatest forms [of government] we have, democracy, we shouldn’t have folks waiting for several hours, especially in the time of covid-19,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday morning. “Hindsight being 2020, the Board of Elections should have foreseen that.”

The state elections board pulled Baltimore City results from its website around 2 a.m., after noticing problems with results in one council district. New numbers were posted midmorning on Wednesday, but state and city elections officials did not immediately respond to questions about the completeness of the numbers or when they would be updated.

“The Board is committed to an accurate count of every eligible ballot in Baltimore City,” the state board said in a statement. “The post-election ballot tabulation audit conducted after every election will be carefully reviewed to confirm the accuracy of the election results.”

Mail-in ballots will be counted until June 12.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon M. Scott (D), a candidate for mayor, praised what he called a “historic election under unprecedented circumstances” because of high youth voter turnout and the continuation of nonviolent protests throughout the city.

However, he said, he remained frustrated by what he called “administrative challenges” in the election, and called for a “transparent process moving forward.”

“When people marched and died for this right, and when voting rights are under attack at the national level, it is everyone’s responsibility to take this matter with the greatest seriousness,” Scott said in a statement.

In the District, about a third of the voters interviewed by The Post on Tuesday said they were waiting in line because they requested absentee ballots that never came.

Janice Lewis feared catching coronavirus, so she called the Board of Elections to be sure she would get an absentee ballot in the mail. She didn’t.

“I’m 70 years old. I’m definitely worried about it. But I wanted to vote,” she said, standing in the line that snaked through the dark Malcolm X Opportunity Center parking lot at 9:15 p.m.

Tia Jackson got in line at 7 p.m., with her 10-month-old and three-year-old sitting in their Radio Flyer wagon at her side. By 9 p.m., it was past their bedtime, and she was still far from the front of the line, struggling to entertain them with a troll doll and the baby shark song.

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “I’ll wait it out. it’s always important to vote.”