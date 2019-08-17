A rendering of The Fields at RFK, which opened in June. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

For years, Lot 7 at RFK Stadium has sat as dormant as the abandoned stadium nearby, a 27-acre expanse of decaying asphalt on the west bank of the Anacostia River.

But this summer, it sprang to life, reincarnated as three multipurpose turf fields hosting recreational soccer leagues, kickball teams and school groups, among other events.

The Fields at RFK, which opened in June, is the first phase in a five-step redevelopment plan from Events D.C., the District’s convention and sports authority.

The $35.8 million complex features illuminated fields marked for soccer, baseball, softball and lacrosse as well as scoreboard, bleachers, a pavilion, playground, restrooms and walking paths.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has expressed hope that the Redskins will return to the site when the team’s lease on its Maryland stadium expires in 2026. She has said she wants the team to anchor a redeveloped complex that could include retail, restaurants and housing.

But the District would first need to get control of the land, which it leases from the federal government. The federal lease, which expires in 18 years, restricts use to sports and recreation. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the city’s nonvoting member of Congress, has filed legislation to sell the entire 190-acre RFK Stadium site to the District but that bill has not progressed.

A return by the Redskins would be controversial; some members of Congress and the D.C. Council object to the team’s name while others are concerned by any suggestion that tax dollars fund a new stadium.

Meanwhile, Events D.C. has long-term plans to transform the 190-acre site into a $500 million recreational and event space for residents and tourists. It would include a 61,000-square foot market hall for food and dining; a 350,000-square-foot indoor sports complex with basketball courts, go-kart track, fitness center and pedestrian bridges across the Anacostia with connections to Kingman and Heritage islands, as well as a memorial to Robert F. Kennedy. The plan also covers demolition of RFK Stadium but makes no mention of what might replace it.

Although RFK Stadium is occasionally busy for events such as July’s Independence Day National Pole Vault Championships or an international soccer match, it mostly sits empty. The Redskins left in 1996 and the D.C. United soccer team played its last game at the stadium in October 2017. Since then, it has been used seven times, according to Events D.C.

Immediately around the stadium, gates are rusting, white paint on the stadium’s exterior has long since chipped away. Weeds push through cracks in concrete.

A short walk under the C Street NE overpass and it’s a different story. Visitors are welcomed by a new sign bearing “The Fields at RFK Campus,” sprinklers and the sounds of children playing on shiny new playground equipment.

Earl Waldron, 30, his girlfriend Regina Crawford, 27, and their 3-year-old son, Bryce Waldron, live in Southeast, close to the new playground.

“A lot of us live in this area but we go to playgrounds outside of the area,” Crawford said as they visited the playground for the first time on a recent Saturday. “Especially the ones that are decent. Now, the kids in the area have somewhere they can come, feel comfortable, [and] they’re familiar with the area, so I think this was well needed and well deserved for the area.”

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), whose district borders the RFK site, recently hosted his child’s birthday party at the new pavilion.

It’s a space that’s bringing the community together, he said, mentioning pickup games of soccer and baseball.

“It’s really helped people get to an alternative vision of what this space could be,” Allen said over the phone. “It helps people better think through and imagine an alternative of an RFK Stadium site that does not include an NFL stadium.”

Instead, he wants to see three things: housing, jobs and public space.

The site could be used to create affordable housing and extend neighborhoods to the river’s edge, he said. And he’d like to see restaurant and retail development to create new jobs and more green space to replace the other parking lots.

“There’s not a whole lot of space in D.C. where you can build an entire new neighborhood,” Allen said.

Siobhan Williams, a 45-year-old Virginia mother of three, sat at the Fields at RFK on a recent Saturday afternoon. Williams, a Patriots fan, said if the Redskins were to return to the RFK site, it would revitalize the area.

“You look at Nats Park and that area it brings restaurants and bars and to me it would make a great deal of sense, especially since they’re the Washington Redskins,” said Williams, rocking her 6-month-old daughter Caitriona as 5-year-old Abby played nearby. “It doesn’t make sense that they’re playing in Maryland.”

In late July, DC Fray, which runs intramural sport teams, held its Field Day, an event for adults to play childhood games in between beer breaks, across a parking lot from The Fields.

Field Day brought out hundreds to Southeast, in a field a short walk away from the crumbling stadium.

Brandon McElroy, 34, was among them, standing in the shade, waiting with his team — the defending champs — for the event to kick off.

“It’s a good sense of community,” said McElroy, who lives in Columbia Heights. “I don’t know if I would come to this ward except for this.”

