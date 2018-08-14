WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Police line up as hundreds of counterprotestors to the Unite the Right 2 rally gather in Lafayette Square on August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

The District spent $2.6 million on policing and other costs related to Sunday’s white supremacist rally and the associated counterprotests, according to a preliminary estimate from the city government.

The city plans to ask the federal government to reimburse those costs. Congress budgeted $13 million this year for a fund to help the District pay for its responses to large-scale protests and events, which are common in the nation’s capital but have become more frequent during the Trump administration.

The Unite the Right 2 rally, held on the anniversary of the deadly white nationalist gathering in Charlottesville, attracted fewer than 40 supporters. But law enforcement responded with a massive presence to keep the white supremacists physically separated from thousands of counter protesters.

City officials called their response a success: No one was injured, and only one person arrested on minor charges.

But critics say the city may have inadvertently encouraged more groups with provocative messages to come to the nation’s capital by pouring so many resources into defending the First Amendment rights of Sunday’s rally goers. Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler praised the level of police protection his group received and suggested he’d like to stage additional events in the Washington area.

[White supremacist rally dwarved by counterprotesters, police]



WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Dozens of DC Police officers guard the area near Lafayette Square (here at 17th St and Pennsylvania Ave) to ensure that black lock counter protesters don't access the protest area of the "Unite the Right 2" rally in Washington, D.C., August 12, 2018. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Anu Rangappa, a spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), stressed that the $2.6 million price-tag was an early estimate and not the final cost that will be charged to the federal government. She could not immediately answer if the city incurred additional expenses related to the event that cannot be reimbursed.

The initial tally comes almost entirely from the Metropolitan Police Department, which reported an estimated $2.5 million in costs related to staffing and overtime for its 3,900-member force. The District’s Department of Public Works, Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Homeland Security and Emergency Management agencies each reported costs in the low ten thousands.

In fiscal year 2017, the federal government reimbursed the city $9.1 million for policing costs related to demonstrations and special events.

The District’s expenses on Sunday don’t reflect the total cost to taxpayers.

Four other agencies also responded to the rally: the Virginia State Police, Fairfax Police, WMATA and U.S. Park Police. The Washington Post has requested each of those agencies provide a breakdown in costs related to the white supremacist rally, and has yet to receive figures.

A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service said the agency will not disclose the costs of protective operations “for operational security purposes.”