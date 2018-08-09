D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is officially on the glide path to become the first Washington mayor to win reelection in 16 years.

Wednesday was the deadline to file as an independent for the November ballot. While a host of little-known long shots, including a homeless man and a college student, said they would run against Bowser, only two people submitted petition signatures to get on the ballot: Dustin Canter, a 33-year-old yoga teacher, and William E. Hunt, a 70-year-old lobbyist. Their spots on the ballot won’t be official until a 10-day period to challenge signatures ends later this month.

Bowser will also face Libertarian Martin Moulton and Statehood Green Party candidate Ann Wilcox on the November ballot.

Despite her presumptive advantage, the 46-year-old incumbent isn’t popping champagne yet.

“Mayor Bowser has been clear: We will continue to work hard to earn and keep the support of our residents, and we will take no one and nothing for granted,” said John Falcicchio, her chief of staff.

Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) also considered challenging Bowser, but he is instead running for a second term. Former mayor Vincent C. Gray (D), who Bowser unseated in 2014 and is now on the D.C. Council, declined to seek a rematch.

“Well, there were a lot of people asking me to do that, and I just didn’t do it,” Gray said in an interview Thursday. “I’m in a position right now where I have a chance to really do a lot of good, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Bowser was not without vulnerabilities this year. The D.C. school system has been mired in scandal including fraudulent graduation rates and the ouster of the chancellor, and homicides in the District have spiked.

But Bowser has remained personally popular, and her campaign has raised nearly $2.5 million to fend off opponents. She cruised to victory in the June Democratic primary with 80 percent of the vote and nominal opposition.

Bowser would be the first Washington mayor to win a second-term since Anthony Williams in 2002. After adopting a newborn girl this year, Bowser would also be among the few — if not the first — elected to lead a big city as a single mother raising a young child.

The Democratic primary generally decides the victors in deep-blue Washington. But the general election also decides an at-large council seat reserved for non-Democrats, and progressive council member Elissa Silverman (I) faces a cast of challengers in her bid for a second term.

S. Kathryn Allen, a 63-year-old insurance agent, is running with the support of the business community as well as former mayor Williams and former council member David Catania. Ward 8 business owner Dionne Reeder and Rustin Lewis, a professor at the University of the District of Columbia, also have submitted signatures.

Traci L. Hughes, a former internal D.C. government watchdog who was ousted from her position, announced her candidacy with sleek campaign videos but did not submit her signatures. She did not return calls seeking comment.

Perennial candidate Calvin H. Gurley filed signatures to challenge Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) after dropping out of the Democratic primary.

Challengers also have filed signatures to challenge every other Democratic council member: Jamie Sycamore against Brianne K. Nadeau (Ward 1); Petar Dimtchev against Mary M. Cheh (Ward 3); Amone Banks and Kathy Henderson against Kenyan R. McDuffie (Ward 5) and Statehood Green Party candidate Joyce Robinson-Paul; and Nathan Brown and Clayton Rosenberg against Charles Allen (Ward 6) and Republican candidate Michael Bekesha.

Reis Thebault contributed to this report.