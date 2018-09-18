An adult female was unconscious and unresponsive Tuesday night after she was stabbed in the Logan Circle neighborhood in Northwest Washington, officials said.

D.C. police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz said the woman was transported to a local hospital after the stabbing, which took place in the 1400 block of 11th Street NW at 7:56 p.m.

Police were searching for three males. One man was said to be wearing all black clothing, another wore a white heat, white shirt and black pants, and the third was wearing a mustard-colored shirt, police said.

More details about the stabbing, including a motive, were not immediately known, and police said the matter was under investigation.

Residents should not take action if they see the suspects, but should call 911, officials said.