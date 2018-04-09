People in the crowd raise their hands after Zion Kelly, of Washington, who lost his twin brother Zaire to gun violence in the nation's capital in 2017, asks members of the audience to raise their hands if they've been affected by gun violence during the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The youth-led gun control movement has revived calls to lower the voting age to 16. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A District lawmaker wants to lower the voting age to 16, inspired by the high schoolers who are campaigning for gun control and filled D.C. streets last month in a massive protest that mesmerized the country.

It would make the nation’s capital the first municipality to allow minors to cast ballots in presidential contests and the first major city to allow them to vote in local races.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) on Tuesday will introducelegislation to lower the voting age from 18 to 16, hoping to channel youth activism to the ballot box.

In 2013, Takoma Park, Md. became the first U.S. city to allow 16- and 17-year olds to vote in municipal elections. Two nearby small towns, Greenbelt and Hyattsville, and Berkeley, California have since joined.

Last month’s March For Our Lives rally for gun control and the D.C.-specific events, show that young people deserve the right to help choose their leaders, Allen said.

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) is leading legislative efforts to lower the D.C. voting age to 16. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

He introduced similar legislation in late 2015, but it never came up for a hearing or vote. This time, he senses the politics may be shifting.

“It’s pretty hard for anyone to watch the events of the last couple of months and not understand the pure power and maturity of incredibly young voices,” he said.

“They were powerful. They were thoughtful. They were leading,” Allen said. “I don’t see how anyone could hear any of those voices and think that person couldn’t make an informed decision like anyone else.”

He suggests 16 because it’s the age teenagers can drive, work legally and pay taxes and be charged as an adult for certain crimes.

Student activism was credited for lowering the voting age once before, in 1971, when Congress passed the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Young protesters during the Vietnam War argued that it was unfair that young men who were being drafted were unable to vote for the leaders who were sending them into battle. The amendment dropped the voting age to 18 but did not not prevent states from setting it even lower.

Advocates for lowering the voting age see a parallel with the teenagers who survived the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, and who have emerged as national advocates for gun control and sparring partners for politicians.

“You can’t listen to these 16- and 17-years-olds and say they are not mature enough to participate,” said Scott Warren, chief executive of Generation Citizen, a nonprofit overseeing a campaign to lower the voting age. “We are hopeful that Washington, D.C. can be the first major city in the country to lower the voter age. That would help propel a nationwide movement.”

In D.C, Allen chairs the committee that will consider the bill, ensuring a hearing. He has support from council members Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Trayon White (D-Ward 8), Robert White (D-At Large) and David Grosso (I-At Large) — two shy of a majority.

“There are a whole lot of challenges that young people face in this city,” said Nadia Mortiz, executive director of the Young Women’s Project, a nonprofit leading the D.C. coalition to support Allen’s bill. “Young people are part of that solution. They understand the problems, they experience the problems.”

“A lot of issues to people who are eligible to vote now are issues that affect 16- and 17-year-olds,” said Alik Schier, a 16-year-old sophomore at Woodrow Wilson High School. “We care about education, we care about fair housing and we care about gun violence, especially.”

The next election in D.C. is the June Democratic primary, where Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) faces no serious challengers and six members of the D.C. Council are up for re-election.