At about 9 p.m. on May 30, photojournalist Luz Del Carmen Salama-Tobar joined sisters Daphne Bolotas and Electra Bolotas, both teachers, in a protest near St. John’s Church near Lafayette Square, according to a lawsuit filed Feb. 25 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Soon after they arrived, officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the crowd “without warning or provocation,” the lawsuit said.

Salama-Tobar was struck by a rubber bullet in her left eye, according to the suit, which also alleged that Daphne Bolotas suffered a broken wrist after she was thrown to the ground and that Electra Bolotas suffered a concussion after an officer hit her with a baton. The three women were detained by authorities in a police kettle for two hours before they were released, the lawsuit said.

The rubber bullet was removed from Salama-Tobar’s eye the next day, according to the lawsuit, but she still cannot see out of that eye. She also suffers from migraines and fears she “will no longer be able to effectively function as a professional,” the lawsuit said.

The suit, filed against former D.C. police chief Peter Newsham and unidentified local and federal law enforcement officers, sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

D.C. officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Newsham declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

“We look forward to vindicating our clients’ rights in the courtroom,” attorneys for the women said in a statement.

Newsham resigned in November amid criticism of his response to the protests. He subsequently became police chief of Prince William County in Virginia.

Among other litigation filed after mass arrests, the ACLU and Black Lives Matter sued President Donald Trump in June after protesters in front of St. John’s Church were hit with pepper spray and other projectiles ahead of a photo op of the president holding a Bible.

A motion to dismiss in that suit, filed Feb. 16, said that courts “should not intrude into sensitive matters of presidential security” and that the officers involved in the incident are protected by “qualified immunity for actions taken to protect the President’s safety.”

A response filed Friday called the response at St. John’s a “concerted, coordinated governmental attack.”