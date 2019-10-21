The district’s deputy mayor for health and human services, Wayne Turnage, released a statement Thursday that said the bacteria had survived cleanup efforts. He said the system would be treated again Friday and throughout the weekend, promising water service would return when safe.

Officials say no one has been sickened by the bacteria, but hundreds of staffers and patients have since had to rely on bottled water, portable showers and meals from an outside vendor.

