Staff and patients are relying on bottled water and running water substitutes, such as body wash spray. An attorney for patient advocacy group Disability Rights DC says the lack of potable water has been difficult. Andrea Procaccino told The Washington Post last week that some patients hadn’t been able to shower for days.
Despite the lack of potable water, the hospital has continued to admit patients.
___
Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD