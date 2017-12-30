Pizzas are for eating, but the boxes they come in must be recycled, starting New Year’s Day at places served by the D.C. Department of Public Works. (Photo by Dayna Smith for The Washington Post) (Dayna Smith/For The Washington Post)

Maybe pizza doesn’t go with champagne, but it does with lots of other stuff, and if you are serving pizza in the District on New Year’s Eve, you may have to be more careful about what you do with the box.

Based on information from the D.C. Department of Public Works, you must remember this: On Jan. 1, mandatory recycling of pizza boxes starts at District locations served by the department.

It appears to be a major step in the advance of recycling in the District.

By adding pizza boxes and other a list of other food service items to its recycling list, “the District joins a select group of cities” that accept the items, “thereby supporting the development of local and national solutions to recycling new materials,” DPW said.

It is part of a program aimed at diverting 80 percent of the city’s waste to energy facilities.

Newly recyclable items will also include plastic plates, cups, lids and to-go containers, but not plastic bags, films or wraps, which clog equipment, the DPW said.

So on New Year’s Eve, as the stack of empty pizza boxes mounts in the kitchen, it appears that you do not want to toss them into the trash. The New Year will be a time for many things, including the progress of recycling in the nation’s capital.