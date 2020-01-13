Each year, pest-control company Orkin ranks the “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities” based on treatment data. Though Baltimore topped the list for three years in a row, D.C. took the prize from Charm City after Orkin declared it performed more bed bug treatments in Washington — from Dec. 1, 2018, to Nov. 30, 2019 — than anywhere else.

Baltimore still finished strong at No. 2, with Virginia’s Norfolk (No. 15) and Richmond (No. 21) trailing further behind. After D.C. and Baltimore were Chicago, Los Angeles and Columbus, with New York coming in at No. 6.

Bed bugs are up to 5 millimeters in length, Orkin said in a statement, and red to dark brown in color. They catch rides on luggage and in purses before emerging at night to take a bite from sleeping humans, the company said.

According to the EPA, each female may lay up to three eggs per day and 200 to 500 eggs in a lifetime of about six to 12 months.

“While bed bugs have not been found to transmit any diseases to humans, they can be an elusive threat to households,” Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist, said in a statement. “They are excellent hitchhikers, and they reproduce quickly which make it nearly impossible to prevent bed bugs. Sanitation has nothing to do with where you’ll find them.”

Those who fear bedbug infestations should search for them in mattresses and behind baseboards during daylight hours, eliminate clutter and inspect secondhand furniture before bringing it inside, the company said. When traveling, luggage should be stored elevated, away from beds and walls. Clothes should be dried in a dryer upon return.

Here are Orkin’s 10 honorees and how their ranking changed from last year:

1. Washington, D.C. (+1)

2. Baltimore (-1)

3. Chicago

4. Los Angeles

5. Columbus

6. New York

7. Detroit (+1)

8. Cincinnati (-1)

9. Indianapolis (+5)