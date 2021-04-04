“Anybody who gets very ill or dies in the next few weeks, that doesn’t have to happen,” said Lynn R. Goldman, dean of George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health. “We can hold out [on reopening] a little bit longer and get everybody immunized and prevent those deaths.”

AD

Said Kavita Patel, a physician, nonresident fellow at the Brookings Institution and former White House policy official: “I have given up on anybody in the local governments trying to solve this problem. They don’t even seem to be worried. It’s crazy.”

AD

Our region is hardly alone, of course. Coronavirus cases are climbing nationwide, yet states have been busy reopening, albeit to varying degrees. It led Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to say a week ago that she had “a recurring feeling . . . of impending doom.”

Cases have been trending upward in our region for weeks. As of Friday, the seven-day average of new cases was up from two weeks earlier by 41 percent in Maryland, 31 percent in the District and up slightly in Virginia.

AD

We can be grateful that our leaders are at least sufficiently responsible to require us to wear masks in public. Texas, Florida and more than a dozen other states have dropped mask mandates.

But all three of our region’s jurisdictions have been loosening restrictions on public get-togethers and commercial activity. They did so in part because cases dropped significantly earlier this year after the bad winter surge. They’re also responding to pressure from businesses and the public’s “pandemic fatigue.”

AD

Many public health experts have warned that governments were reopening too soon. They say not enough people have been vaccinated, plus there is concern about the spread of virus variants. Three of the best-known variants — which the CDC says seem to spread more easily and quickly than others — already are circulating in our region. They are the so-called United Kingdom, South African and Brazilian variants.

AD

The moves to reopen “are now being proven to have been premature, and we’re seeing the results,” said Boris Lushniak, dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health and a former U.S. acting surgeon general. “Let’s not be sticking our heads in the sand and pretending this isn’t happening.”

Reimposing curbs on businesses would extend the economic harm they have suffered in the pandemic. But the recent federal coronavirus relief package gave the region’s state and local governments more than $15 billion in direct aid, which is plenty to ease the pain until vaccines deliver herd immunity.

Maryland has gone furthest in reopening. In mid-March, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) eliminated state capacity limits on restaurants, bars, shops and fitness centers, as long as people practice social distancing. Independent public health experts and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) have faulted the step, and even some businesses were surprised how early Hogan moved.

AD

AD

Hogan defended the actions Thursday, telling a news conference that the virus was spreading more rapidly in states to the north even though they have tighter restrictions than Maryland.

“We don’t think [the rise in cases] had anything to do with reopenings,” Hogan said. “The worst cases right now are in New York and New England. New York has some of the strictest lockdowns.”

But the governor also said Maryland is “increasingly concerned” about the variants.

“They appear to be moving down the East Coast, now including our neighboring states of Pennsylvania and Delaware,” Hogan said. “We are obviously not immune to these variants.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) relaxed restrictions starting this month for sporting events, entertainment gatherings and weddings, but not restaurants.

AD

I asked Northam at a public appearance Thursday in Woodbridge why he wasn’t tightening restrictions in light of rising cases.

AD

“We’re certainly following that very closely,” the governor said. “I get up every morning and look at the data.”

Northam said that hospital capacity “is in very good shape” and that he is “really pleased” with progress on vaccinations.

“I’ll make the decisions as we need to,” Northam said. “Right now, I think we’re in a good place.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced the lifting of some restrictions on gatherings and entertainment in mid-March and plans to announce a further relaxation Monday. She has cited broader vaccinations as a reason to loosen limits.

AD

The region and nation have been here before. Elected leaders have repeatedly shown reluctance to tighten restrictions despite health experts’ warnings. Last fall, they failed to heed advice that stricter measures were needed to contain the winter surge, which proved to be the worst of the pandemic.

AD

“I really get this ‘Groundhog Day’ feeling again,” said U-Md.’s Lushniak, referring to the movie where the hero played by Bill Murray repeatedly relives the same day. “We’re just not taking this seriously enough again.”

A difference today is that the vaccines’ arrival means any tightening probably would only need to last a few months.