The flood of new money, together with consumers’ rising confidence as they get vaccinated, has led officials and private analysts to predict that the local economy will start to boom by the end of this year.

But they also warn that so much cash sloshing around is an invitation to inefficiency, waste and fraud. Many are calling for a strict accounting of how the money is spent. They want to avoid the risk that any scandals would undermine President Biden’s effort to use the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to restore public faith that government can help in a crisis.

“I’m afraid that in six months your fellow journalists will be scratching their heads and asking, ‘Where did that money actually go?’ ” J.B. Holston, chief executive of the Greater Washington Partnership, a regional business group, said in an interview. “We should have a unified way to track how all of this is spent at the state and local level.”

The relief package is being called “historic” and a “game-changer,” and the numbers bear that out.

Most of the attention has gone to the $1,400 stimulus checks that many individual Americans will receive, and to the expansion of tax credits expected to dramatically reduce childhood poverty.

In addition, Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress overcame Republican opposition and approved a total of $350 billion in direct aid for state and local governments.

Of that, officials estimated that Virginia would get about $6.8 billion, while Maryland would receive $6.2 billion and the District would obtain $2.3 billion.

Some of it won’t arrive for months, and some is subject to conditions depending on the recipient’s finances.

But Virginia, Maryland, the District, and local county and municipal governments will have more flexibility in how to spend it than they had with direct aid received in the Cares Act approved a year ago.

State and local governments are busy studying where best to dispense the largesse. Likely beneficiaries include the most severely affected industries, such as hotels, restaurants and retail businesses. More money probably also will go to help people pay rent, make mortgage payments or secure child care, and to replenish unemployment insurance funds and extend broadband access to rural or other marginalized communities.

“With all these moneys coming in, the metro Washington, D.C., area ought to have plenty of funds to help with the real impacts from covid,” Virginia Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne said.

Said Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (D): “As the state’s chief fiscal officer, I’m doing backflips in Maryland thanking the federal government for doing the right thing. . . . By November and December, I think the state’s economy will take off like a rocket.”

The District is especially gratified that it is to receive $755 million that it was denied a year ago when the Republican-controlled Senate shortchanged it by treating it as a territory instead of a state in apportioning aid. Historically, the District has been treated as a state when such allocations are made.

Some critics say state and local governments are getting more than they need, given that public budgets in the area didn’t suffer as much in the recession as expected. That’s largely because the more affluent parts of the economy — the ones with white-collar jobs, where people could work from home — have fared better than forecast.

But the economic pain has been severe, especially for people who lost low-wage jobs in the service industry, who are disproportionately Black and Latino.

The region lost 197,000 jobs during 2020, a drop of 5.9 percent. It was “the largest annual loss for the region, both in absolute and percentage terms, in the 71 years for which this data has been tracked,” according to a new report from the Stephen S. Fuller Institute at George Mason University.

Jeannette Chapman, the institute’s director, expects that even with the recovery gaining strength this year, the region will not recover all of the lost jobs until 2022.

In Virginia, a recent survey found that about a third of adults reported having difficulty covering usual household expenses in the preceding seven days, according to the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis.

In the District, nearly a third of Black children were living in a household where they were not eating enough because they couldn’t afford food, according to an analysis of federal surveys by the DC Fiscal Policy Institute. The figure for Latino children was 27 percent, compared with only 2 percent for Whites.

Given all that, the federal plan’s defenders say the fresh funds are necessary for state and local governments because they still have many needs to meet.

“We know that there’s income that’s been lost that people will never recover,” said John Falcicchio, D.C. deputy mayor for planning and economic development. “What these provisions of the American Rescue Plan will do is help them actually stabilize.”

Said Holston of the Greater Washington Partnership: “It’s better to overfund right now, which is what we should have been doing all along. . . . It’s an economic vaccination for those who have been hit the hardest.”

Still, many analysts are concerned that the federal plan is so large that the bureaucracy will struggle to implement it. Any problems could discredit the notion that the federal government is a reliable protector when crises erupt.

“I hope we hold the government to the right standard,” said Max Stier, president of the Partnership for Public Service. “It’s not going to be able to get it right all the time. I think that would be an unfair expectation.”

Franchot, the Maryland comptroller, urged that an independent, nonpartisan commission be created to monitor where the newly approved federal money is going.

He knows that some already has gone astray, as the state estimates that about $500 million was paid in fraudulent unemployment claims. One would-be swindler foolishly submitted a claim in which he identified himself as “Peter Franchot.”

Saying that the total of all forms of federal and state relief in Maryland since the pandemic began is between $45 billion and $50 billion, Franchot said, “We have not properly documented that the [money] was spent on the individuals and businesses most in need.