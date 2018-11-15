

A man clears off his car on Thursday in Alexandria. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The D.C. region saw its first snowfall of the season Thursday morning, as a messy mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain left some commuters and officials caught a bit off guard.

Some school systems delayed openings only to later announce they would close for the day.

Barely a dusting of snow hit even the outer parts of the region in the early morning hours. But by 7 a.m., there were reports of heavier snowfall on untreated roadways and no signs of plows and trucks in areas west and north of the Beltway.

In Maryland and the District, heavier snow and sleet hit about the same time and started to coat the streets.

“It’s worse than what was predicted,” said Ellen Kamilakis, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation.

[Winter storm updates: Snow and sleet change to rain later this morning]

Only minor traffic incidents were reported, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC). By 8:30 a.m., it said there was the “usual congestion” growing along roadways and warned that conditions were deteriorating. It advised drivers to slow down and be careful in the slush.

As of 8:00am, several more traffic incidents reported around the region, most are minor in nature. Congestion on the region's roadway network is increasing as wintry mix continues to spread. Some problem areas west/south of the region. #dctraffic #mdtraffic #vatraffic pic.twitter.com/uUf2WghMb7 — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) November 15, 2018

On Metro, some riders said sidewalks and platforms appeared untreated and shared images on social media of snow covering walkways, making them potentially slick.

The toll rate along Interstate 66, inside the Beltway, hit $44.75 around 8:30 a.m.



Ian Kessler-Gowell walks up a hill in the snow on Thursday in Alexandria. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Vesna Kevork walks down 15th Street on her commute to work during the first snow of the season in Washington. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

For some residents, the mix of snow and sleet made Thursday morning’s commute different.

“Usually I drive in, but when I saw snow I decided to take the Metro, and it wasn’t too bad,” said Lisa Ellis, 49, of Upper Marlboro, as she walked along L Street NW to her job.

LaRonda Ferguson, a federal worker, said she would have telecommuted Thursday from her home in Waldorf, Md., rather than her usual ride on a Martz bus. But she had left her work laptop at her downtown office so she had to come in.

But much to her surprise, her hour-and-a-half-long commute wasn’t any longer than normal, except for having to stop and pick up passengers on another bus that broke down along MD Route 5.

“Today,” she said of her commute, “it was actually perfect. I was surprised.

“I expected it to be worse but it really wasn’t.”

She said she was more surprised that schools in her area weren’t delayed, as she watched kids stand at the bus stop with big snowflakes coming down.

On the roads, officials at VDOT said crews were out Wednesday pre-treating some primary streets, bridges and ramps with brine and had been on standby early Thursday morning to treat roads. It said some of the vehicles that use brine don’t leave the white residue that residents may be used to seeing, but the roads were treated.

It’s also possible the rain washed away some of the brine pre-treatment, officials said.

On Thursday morning, VDOT said its crews were working with 250 trucks on the roads. Crews had been working since midnight to treat roads in the western part of Northern Virginia, including in Loudoun County, and since 4 a.m. in the eastern parts of Fairfax County. Crews were ramping up around 8 a.m. to treat major roads in parts of Prince William County.

“We and the National Weather Service, I think, weren’t expecting it to be as heavy a snow as it was,” Kamilakis said. She said the agency was adjusting its snow plans and “at this point, we’re augmenting” crews.

“We’ll deal with whatever comes along,” she said.

In Maryland, officials said they had more than 800 people, plus 1,400 pieces of equipment, treating roads. And in the District, the mayor had ordered crews to do a “partial deployment” starting at midnight Thursday with 123 plows.

Transportation experts warned drivers and pedestrians to allow extra time and be prepared for slick spots on roadways and sidewalks.

The wintry mix is expected to change to rain by midday or early afternoon, according to forecasters. The storm of ice and snow is hitting other parts of the northeast and is expected to have a heavy impact on the Shenandoah area of Virginia.

Already in Virginia, plans were underway to get ready for a possible refreeze Thursday night with crews ready to work 12-hour shifts overnight and treat roads as needed, Kamilakis said.