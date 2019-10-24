The health department urged residents to avoid all e-cigarette and vaping products until further notice and said cannabis vape products obtained “off the street” may be most dangerous.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man charged in slaying at day-labor company

A D.C. man is charged in a February shooting that left one victim dead and another injured at a day-labor company.

AD

Matthew Walker, 21, of Northeast Washington is accused of being the masked gunman who opened fire Feb. 14 at Trojan Labor in the 1700 block of Hamlin Street NE. David A. Remen, 32, of La Crosse, Wis., was killed, police said.

AD

The other victim, who survived, is the owner of the storefront business, a temporary employment service for skilled and unskilled laborers.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at the time that the attack did not appear to be a robbery attempt but that police had not determined a motive. In charging Walker with first-degree murder Thursday, police did not specify an alleged motive.

— Paul Duggan

VIRGINIA

Former sheriff accused of accepting bribes

The man who served as sheriff of Norfolk for most of the past quarter-century has been accused in a federal indictment of handing out contracts for jail services in exchange for bribes.

AD

Robert McCabe, 61, is accused of taking cash, a loan, travel, gifts and campaign contributions from contractors providing food and medical care to the city jail. Gerard Boyle, 64, founder of the Tennessee medical services company Correct Care Solutions, is also charged in the indictment handed down Thursday.

McCabe was sheriff from 1994 to 2016, when he resigned after an unsuccessful mayoral campaign. According to the indictment, he gave preferential treatment and extra city funds to contractors and asked for gift cards, free catering, campaign contributions and various other gifts in return.

— Rachel Weiner

AD