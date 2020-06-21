Phase 2, announced last week by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), will also bring the return of indoor dining, retail, camps and worship services — but with strict social distancing requirements.

At Vida, members must reserve time slots via an app and have their temperatures taken at check-in, von Storch said. They will be given disinfectant and two towels — one for sweat and the other for disinfecting. Roving teams of staff will be in charge of cleaning, and all classes will be at half-capacity.

AD

AD

“If people don’t feel safe, they are not going to come into the gym,” said von Storch, who said staff at Vida have been studying best practices since April and have been ready to open since mid-May.

Von Storch said the gym’s approximately 15,000 members, 78 percent of whom are between the ages of 25 and 41, fall into three categories: those eager to come back, those who will not return until there is a vaccine and those he calls the “curiously concerned.”

He said staff has focused on ensuring that those in the last category feel comfortable, communicating frequently about sanitation protocols and capacity-control measures being taken.

Members will be required to wear masks when they enter the gym and walk around but are allowed to take them off while they are at work stations — which will be spaced 10 feet apart, von Storch said. He said he wants to change the image of gyms as a dangerous place, noting that staying physically fit is an important tool in fighting the coronavirus.

AD

AD

“There is this perception that gyms are like staph-infected petri dishes,” he said. “But our fitness centers place a premium on cleanliness and always have.”

The District’s restaurants have been allowed to open for outdoor dining since May 29, when Bowser moved the city to the first phase of recovery, including lifting its stay-at-home order and allowing barber shops and salons to open by appointment. Bowser said Friday that the city met benchmarks it set for entering the second phase, including a decline in community spread of the virus. She is asking residents to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

The city’s health department reported 36 new confirmed cases of the virus Sunday and two new deaths — a 62-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman — bringing the total number of infections and deaths to 10,020 and 533, respectively.

AD

AD

Maryland reported 350 new cases and 14 new deaths Sunday; Virginia added 551 new cases and four deaths. Across the three jurisdictions, there are now 132,320 total reported cases and 5,210 deaths.

In Maryland, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties moved to the second phase of their respective reopening plans last week. Northern Virginia moved to its second phase June 12, following the rest of the state.

In Northwest Washington, some restaurants that could not easily pivot to carryout or delivery — such as diners — have been more than eager for Phase 2. Three of the city’s most popular diners and restaurants, Open City in Woodley Park, and the Diner and Tryst in Adams Morgan, are scheduled to reopen Monday for indoor seating at half-capacity, owner Constantine Stavropoulos said.

AD

Employees will wear masks, tables will be disinfected between seatings and, to limit the number of contacts, the restaurants will not be using paper menus; customers will be asked to use their phones to peruse the food options. When customers aren’t eating, they too will be expected to wear masks. Employees will have their temperatures checked and must wash their hands every 20 minutes. Bathrooms will be cleaned every two hours.

AD

Stavropoulos said his company employed 324 people before the pandemic. Within a few days of the virus’s economic fallout, the number fell to six. He’s gradually brought back more workers so his restaurants could offer carryout, delivery and then outdoor seating, but the business model isn’t sustainable. He’s only been making 1o percent of his normal revenue — especially since the delivery app siphoned off such a large cut of the orders.

With Phase 2, he said he hopes he can return to at least 50 percent of his regular revenue, but even that figure isn’t sustainable in the long run, either, especially given his large number of employees, he said.

AD

Andy Shallal, who owns Busboys and Poets, said that when his D.C. restaurants open Monday, there will be plexiglass between the booths and fewer tables so that diners can be appropriately spaced. Staff will be required to wear masks, as will customers until they are seated.

AD

“We are going to be safer than we have ever been,” said Shallal, who added that staff spent the three months they were shuttered cleaning, redesigning and streamlining procedures.

The openings of indoor seating at the Busboys and Poets in Hyattsville, Md., and Shirlington, Va., have gone smoothly, although Shallal said that diners so far prefer to sit outside, even when there is ample space inside.

AD

He said his biggest concern as his five D.C. locations open is about the potential conflict between customers and staff or between groups of customers. Signs will be posted at the entrance of each restaurant that list Busboys’ promises to customers, including that employees will pass health screenings and common areas will be regularly cleaned. The signs also list customers’ promises to Busboys, including that they stay home if they have been exposed to the coronavirus and that they limit their parties to six or fewer guests. Shallal said he hopes the signs lay the groundwork for rules he knows can be confusing or seem arbitrary.

AD

“We are in the hospitality business — we are not supposed to say no,” he said. “But now we are the overseers of how this all takes shape.”

Some businesses and places of worship will remain closed Monday, as their leaders watch how Phase 2 shakes out.

AD

At Washington Hebrew, a reform synagogue in Northwest Washington, Executive Director Steven Jacober said his congregation thinks it’s too soon for them to reopen.

“We intend to lag behind the reopening phases just to ensure we’re doing everything appropriately and properly,” Jacober said.

Washington Hebrew, he said, is relying on an internal task force made up of leadership and staff, plus guidance from scientific and medical authorities. The synagogue has plenty of masks, gloves and thermometers, but he said the organization needs to take the utmost precaution when opening a building with a 2,000-person-capacity sanctuary, a second worship space that can fit 280 more people, along with a religious school.

AD

AD

Nellie’s Sports Bar, which has been doing takeout from its first floor, will not reopen for its famous drag brunch until July 4, said owner Douglas Warren Schantz. He said customers are desperately looking for things to do and that he has been getting questions about the return of drag brunch but wants to spend the next two weeks finishing up painting and cleaning. He said there will be five shows on Saturdays and Sundays, with cleaning between each.