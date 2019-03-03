THE DISTRICT

Ride-hail driver is found dead in Del.

A D.C. ride-hail driver who had been missing for six weeks was found dead Saturday in Wilmington, Del., police said Sunday.

Musba Behiru Shifa, 43, was first reported missing in late January, a D.C. police spokesman said.

The circumstances of his death and the discovery of his body were unclear. Authorities in Wilmington could not immediately be reached for comment.

Shifa was last seen in the 1300 block of W Street NW, on the evening of Jan. 18, according to D.C. police.

Shifa’s friends and brothers told local television outlets that he was a driver for Uber and Lyft and was probably picking up passengers before he went missing.

— Fenit Nirappil

VIRGINIA

Man is fatally shot in Prince William County

A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was fatally shot early Sunday after an argument in a parking lot in Prince William County, and a man was arrested in the incident, county police said.

They said Daniel James Gilliam was shot about 12:40 a.m. near Rippon Boulevard and Jefferson Davis Highway. He died at a hospital later Sunday, the police said.

They said Markus Sean-Thurman Dean, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding before Gilliam died. They said additional charges were possible.

— Martin Weil