The damage was not limited to downtown, extending several miles to normally tranquil residential neighborhoods like Georgetown, Cleveland Park, Tenleytown and Friendship Heights, where packs of looters had broken into a gas station, a liquor store, drugstores, a TJ Max outlet and the upscale Mazza Gallerie shopping mall.

“We all got pretty scared,” said Nolan Rodman, 30, referring to the moments before looters threw a chair through the window of his family’s 65-year old supermarket and drugstore on Wisconsin Avenue NW.

The thieves stole bottles of wine, pills, blood pressure medication — anything they could stuff into their backpacks. “These kids were idiots,” Rodman said Monday, after the store had reopened. “They didn’t know what they were doing. They were young and dumb.”

As the nation’s capital, Washington has a long history of hosting events that rattle the country — including controversial presidential pronouncements, congressional investigations and impeachment trials.

But it has been decades since the city has been the stage for the kind of chaos that unfolded over the weekend: car fires, police in riot gear, sprawling crowds of protesters and mobs of looters.

Anwar Saleem, 65, is the head of H Street Main Street, a business association for the resurgent corridor in the city’s northeast quadrant that was devastated during the 1968 riots, an event he witnessed as a youngster.

Over the past two decades, Saleem has helped to develop H Street, which is now one of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods, rife with gourmet food markets, bars and high-priced restaurants.

In the past couple of days, eight H Street businesses have been vandalized, including a CVS and a Starbucks and six others owned by African Americans, Saleem said. “We worked hard to rebuild H Street — it took 60 years,” Saleem said.

“For people to come down to destroy what we rebuilt is disingenuous,” he added. “These people are not protesting anything. These folks are burglars.”

On H Street NE and across the city on Monday, merchants boarded up windows as they sought to fortify their shops, giving prominent corridors such as U Street NW, 7th Street NW and Wisconsin Avenue NW the look and feel of places steeling themselves for more mayhem.

Even before Monday, some store owners had already installed plywood, which became blank canvasses for spray-painted messages such as, “Say Their Names” and “Black People Matter” and “My Life Matters.”

Dozens wandered the streets with iPhones raised, photographing the scrawl and the damage before it was gone.

“The glass companies are going to make a lot of money,” a man in a construction helmet said as he watched workers replacing three shattered windows on the ground floor of Terrell Place, an office building on 7th Street NW.

As landlords and shopkeepers catalogued the vandalism, they also found themselves benefiting, in some cases, from volunteers who arrived unannounced to help clean up the mess.

“We are with the movement, we are with ‘Black Lives Matter,’ but we don’t see the sense in destroying private businesses,” said Teddy Testaye, 21, one of six friends who helped sweep up shattered glass along 15th Street NW near the Bobby Van’s.

The majority of his group had attended the demonstrations over the weekend. But early Monday, they went to a Home Depot to buy brooms, dust pans and trash bags. After an hour on 15th Street, they checked Twitter to help them figure out where else they could be helpful.