WASHINGTON — The city of Washington, D.C., says a row house that caught fire and killed a tenant wasn’t licensed to even have tenants.

News outlets report the overcrowded home was mostly filled with Ethiopian tenants working to send money to their families. A Sunday morning fire killed one of them and severely injured a 9-year-old boy.

Authorities have yet to determine an official cause of the fire, but said the row house’s narrow halls, broken smoke detectors and barred exits were a deadly combination. Even the building’s front door was blocked by metal bars, which were ripped off as tenants screamed for help.

Court records list the home’s owner as 61-year-old James Walker, who didn’t answer The Washington Post ‘s calls and told WJLA-TV that he wasn’t aware of the home’s conditions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.