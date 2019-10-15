Kihn says the system reduced the gap through non-personnel savings and strategic hiring. He says officials will continue to work on resolving the gap, which Kihn says was influenced by the hiring of more experienced teachers than anticipated.
The city has until Nov. 7 to finalize its books. District law bars agencies from carrying debt between fiscal years.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD