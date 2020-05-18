In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced the first beaches in the state will be open for swimming and sunbathing on Friday, in time for Memorial Day weekend. “Beach ambassadors” will enforce social distancing requirements at Virginia Beach and adjacent First Landing State Park — the only beaches in the state that will be open for recreational use — and no group sports, alcohol, tents or large groups will be allowed.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), meanwhile, said the state’s contact tracing operation is now able to identify 1,000 patients per day. In the absence of a vaccine, public health experts say expanded contact tracing is one of the most effective tools for limiting the virus’s spread. Starting Monday, workers in hard-hit Prince George’s County now have access to the state’s new dashboard for tracking coronavirus patients and their interactions.

D.C. has ramped up its contact tracing operation as well, with 130 new hires as of this week. That brings the city to the 200 contact tracers needed for the first phase of reopening; the city eventually wants to grow the force to 900. The mayor last week extended the city’s stay-at-home order, nonessential business closures and mass gathering ban through June 8, but suggested she might lift the restrictions earlier.

The city and greater D.C. metro region has remained locked down even as other parts of Virginia and Maryland started cautiously reopening this weekend.

But both the city and its surrounding populous suburbs have yet to log a sustained enough decline in key metrics for officials to consider reopening. And in all three jurisdictions, the vast majority of social distancing requirements implemented over the past two months remain in place.

When Virginia Beach reopens Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend, “clean teams” will sanitize high-touch surfaces and educate guests about social distancing rules. While beaches elsewhere in the state will remain open only for fishing and exercise, as they have throughout the crisis, Northam encouraged other beach communities in Virginia to come up with their own plans to reopen.

But he warned that any steps toward reopening could be reversed if beachgoers don’t follow social distancing guidelines.

“If people swarm the beaches … I will not hesitate to reinstate phase one restrictions or even close the beaches outright if necessary,” Northam said. “You must be responsible.”

Monday also marked the first day all Metro riders were required to wear masks on the system.

Not only did transit workers request the change, Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld has said, but customers indicated they would be more likely to use public transit again if passengers were required to cover their faces.

D.C. added 147 new infections to its tally on Monday, along with nine new deaths. The city’s seven-day average in new cases, a statistical measure of the trend, increased slightly after eight consecutive days of declines.

While the nation’s capital has already met some criteria necessary to reopen — including a hospital capacity below 80 percent and an ability to test certain high-risk groups — officials also want to see a two-week decline in the “community spread of the virus.” City officials calculate that metric by examining when patients first experienced covid-19 symptoms and excluding cases in nursing homes and other institutions where people are not likely to spread the infection outside of their facilities.

Bowser said D.C. needs six more days of that decline to reopen.

Virginia reported 752 new covid-19 infections and five new deaths Monday, four of them in Northern Virginia. The seven-day average for deaths in the state, which fell to 23, was the lowest it has been in three weeks.

The outbreak in the Maryland prison system expanded to more than 100 confirmed cases and five deaths, state corrections officials said Monday. The fifth inmate to die was a man in his 60s who had been serving time at the Patuxent Institution in Jessup, officials said. He had been transferred to a hospital recently.

Earlier, inmates from Dorsey Run Correctional Facility, Roxbury Correctional Institution, and Jessup Correctional Institution had died of covid-19.

Citing privacy laws, officials have not identified the inmates.

