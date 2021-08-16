In April, the D.C. Department of Human Services said the number of chronically homeless people — those who have experienced homelessness for at least one year while also struggling with a mental or physical disability, among other conditions — rose from 1,337 last year to 1,618 this year, an increase of 21 percent, The increase came even as the total number of homeless people declined from 6,380 in 2019 to 5,111 in 2020.