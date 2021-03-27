Webb, a schizophrenic, spent most of his life incarcerated or institutionalized at St. Elizabeths Hospital. His mother and a brother were dead or couldn’t be found.

The only contact information in Webb’s file was McNott’s phone number. McNott, 85, was the only person left.

“I was the first one called,” McNott said. “I'm the only friend or adopted relative this fellow had.”

Within days of the call, Webb was left a quadriplegic. Within a month, he was dead.

There is nothing suspicious about Webb’s death. The fall that left him paralyzed occurred while he was alone on his unit, and St. Elizabeths patient advocates who have the power to investigate did not find reason to do so.

His only legacy was his faith — and his friendship with McNott.

After struggles, St. Elizabeths was home

Webb, who struggled with depression, sought out a prayer companion and a conversation partner outside the walls of the Southeast Washington facility. McNott, who had never heard of St. Elizabeths, offered what spiritual guidance he could.

“Our talks were endless,” McNott said. “Who are we? Why are we here? What is God?”

Webb was in his mid-50s when he turned to McNott after flitting in and out of jail and St. Elizabeths for decades.

Superior Court records show Webb was arrested for unlawful entry, destroying property and petit larceny in 1974. He was accused of breaking into his mother’s house, stealing his brother’s clothes and radio, and damaging a door, chair and a coffee table.

Webb told authorities he was a former Sears employee with one year of college and no job, no property and “no cash on hand,” according to court documents. He initially was found competent to stand trial.

That assessment didn’t last. In 1975, a D.C. Jail psychiatrist wrote that Webb grabbed his notes, tore them up and threw them out a window. He recommended that Webb be committed.

At St. Elizabeths, another psychiatrist diagnosed Webb with “schizophrenia, paranoid type.” His crimes “were the product of his mental disease,” the psychiatrist wrote.

The court agreed. On April 8, 1975, it accepted Webb’s plea — not guilty by reason of insanity — and committed him.

Webb’s record turned into a maze of court orders, bench warrants and psychiatrists’ letters, their handwriting turning to computer fonts in the paper trail documenting his troubles.

Sometimes, Webb would gain conditional release from the hospital, stop taking his medication, fall on hard times, then come back.

In 1975, he checked himself into an alcohol rehabilitation center in Occoquan, Va., before being picked up by U.S. Marshals and returned to St. Elizabeths. In 1977, he returned to the hospital after walking away, then came back “primarily due to lack of funds,” according to records. In 1982, he was arrested on a bench warrant in Richmond.

The trail went cold on May 30, 1985, when Webb “failed to return to his ward from privileges on the Hospital grounds,” court documents show. D.C. Superior Court issued a bench warrant for him, as it had many times before, and alerted U.S. Marshals to his escape, as it had many times before.

His limited connections to the city began to disappear. Public records show his mother died in 1994 and his brother moved to Maryland. One attorney who represented Webb is now a judge. A St. Elizabeths superintendent who often wrote to the court about him has since died.

In 2006, Marshals returned Webb to the District from a Virginia correctional facility. A court document indicated that, “reportedly, Mr. Webb had just completed a twenty-year sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a woman with a chair.”

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Justice, which oversees the U.S. Marshal’s Service, did not respond to requests for comment. Webb wasn’t in a Virginia Department of Corrections database, the agency said.

The maximum-security unit at St. Elizabeths became Webb’s home. That is where McNott found him.

'I'm really not here to small-talk'

McNott wasn’t always a spiritual adviser.

Born in Kansas in 1935, he turned childhood trumpet lessons into a career that took him far from home: playing big-band jazz on the East and West coasts. He played at New York’s Birdland and on “The Steve Allen Show,” met Dizzy Gillespie and said he once beat Doc Severinsen out of a gig.

But after McNott met his wife in 1960, he chose a different path.

“I decided I needed a dependable life if I’m going to be married,” he said.

While working as an insurance salesman in Los Angeles, McNott volunteered as a chaplain in a correctional facility — outreach work that led to a career managing nonprofit organizations, some affiliated with churches.

“God seemed to have placed me in my life in places where he knew he needed someone to speak up,” McNott said.

In 2006, McNott retired and moved to Maryland to be closer to his grandchildren. Returning to his volunteer work with inmates, he learned of a St. Elizabeths resident who wanted to meet with a Christian Scientist spiritual adviser.

McNott showed up at St. Elizabeths. The maximum-security unit, then housed in a grim brick structure, was foreboding, with multiple security doors.

Webb showed up with a lot on his mind and uninterested in chitchat.

“He was a very humble, sincere man who was seeking to know God’s word better,” McNott said. “He said, ‘I’m really not here to small-talk.’ ”

The psychiatric patient and his new friend plunged in. The conversation lasted 14 years — in visits three or four times annually, and frequent phone calls. McNott knew it was Webb when the caller ID showed a “202” area code.

They talked about the life of Jesus and the life of St. Paul. They talked about biblical history. They talked about love — the need to love everyone, even those who are unkind.

McNott and Webb discussed a proverb: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he.” But Webb was an institutionalized schizophrenic. How could the proverb work for him? McNott told Webb he had no choice but to be “an ambassador for Christ” and love his psychiatrists.

Small details about Webb’s life occasionally surfaced. His father hadn’t been around. He’d gotten along with his mother, but not with his brother. He’d had a lonely childhood. He’d been in prison, but wouldn’t talk about it. He wanted to leave the hospital, but was scared to be his own.

McNott found himself in a role he hadn’t expected: patient advocate. He looked up the term on Wikipedia. “A patient advocate helps patients communicate.”

One time, he noticed Webb had no shoelaces and one pair of pants — with no belt. McNott asked his friend: How do you live with no shoelaces and just one pair of pants?

“He said, ‘I walk carefully,’ ” McNott recalled. McNott took up Webb’s cause with hospital staff and eventually went to Costco to get size 14s and another pair of pants.

Webb loved potato chips, so McNott showed up with a huge box for Webb’s birthday — but hospital staff confiscated it, saying it wasn’t approved by a dietitian. They did not confiscate Popeyes chicken, which Webb shared with other patients, or a chocolate cake that Webb devoured mostly on his own.

Their relationship wasn’t about material things, McNott said. It wasn’t even about the material world. It was about what came after.

“All the other things were inconsequential,” McNott said.

'I think he was at peace'

It’s not clear how many psychiatric patients have no contact with their families. Andrea Procaccino, a staff attorney at the nonprofit Disability Rights DC — the federally mandated advocate for people with disabilities in the city — said some have no outside support beyond court-appointed guardians.

St. Elizabeths, which didn’t provide further information about Webb, must file paperwork with D.C. Superior Court when a person committed to its care becomes ill or dies.

In August, the Department of Behavioral Health wrote to report Webb “sustained an unwitnessed fall on his housing unit” and was treated for “spinal shock.” After two surgeries and a tracheotomy, Webb was “determined to be quadriplegic.”

Days later, he was on a ventilator.

Another letter reported that Webb had been declared “brain dead” after a cardiac event. He was removed from life support on Sept. 29. D.C.’s medical examiner hasn’t released a cause of death.

After learning of Webb’s fall, McNott reached out to his doctors. Webb requested that a nurse ask McNott for a prayer, and McNott obliged: Wendell, know that your father, God, is protecting you. He tried to speak to Webb, but was told he was unable to talk. McNott, with health problems of his own, couldn’t visit in person.

He learned of Webb’s death 23 days after he was removed from life support. Their conversation was over.