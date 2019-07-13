THE DISTRICT

D.C. statehood hearing postponed until fall

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is postponing a hearing on D.C. statehood until the fall to avoid a conflict with former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s planned testimony before two separate House committees.

The hearing was slated to take place July 24, the same day Mueller is set to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees about his investigation into the 2016 presidential election. The subject of the Oversight Committee’s hearing is a bill, proposed by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) along with 216 Democratic co-sponsors, that would make the District of Columbia the 51st state.

In a statement Saturday, Norton said she asked chairman Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) for the delay, which he accepted.

“We will use this postponement to nationalize our efforts, giving national attention to the disenfranchisement of D.C. residents and to continue to build support for the bill in the House, Senate and across the country,” Norton said.

— Hannah Natanson

VIRGINIA

High-speed pursuit ends with arrest

An Arlington man was arrested early Saturday morning after leading four police vehicles on a pursuit through Fairfax County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said troopers stopped a Ford Expedition traveling west on Interstate 66 near Route 123 at 12:44 a.m. on Saturday for speeding at 90 mph. The driver refused to stop for the trooper, authorities said, but eventually pulled onto the shoulder. A few minutes after stopping, the vehicle took off again.

Authorities said the pursuit continued into Manassas and then eastbound on I-66. The trooper was joined by two other troopers and a Fairfax County police officer. They attempted to surround the Expedition, which rammed the police cars, authorities said.

The pursuit continued onto the Capital Beltway, where authorities said Virginia State Police finally brought the Expedition to a stop, near the Interstate 95 exit.

Authorities identified the driver as Noe Adalberto Guerrero Molina, 34, who was charged with driving under the influence, second offense within 10 years, one felony count of eluding police, six counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, two counts of hit-and-run, obstruction of justice and failure to obey a red light.

He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Authorities said no law enforcement officers were injured and no civilian cars were struck.

— Laurel Demkovich

