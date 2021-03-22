Roaché is fighting for D.C. statehood, and she’s not into the alternative idea that some Republicans are offering this week as the prospect for a 51st state gets a hearing in Congress.

That bright idea: simply merging D.C. into Maryland.

“You could fit 1,130 D.C.’s inside the state of South Dakota,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said in a statement about his bill. “Let’s be honest: DC isn’t a state. It’s a city.”

Dusty (allow me to address the honorable congressman by his first name, because it’s such a great aptronym in this case) is countering the increasingly popular notion that D.C.’s residents deserve representation — it has moved to the top of the priority list for Democratic lawmakers — with a dusty, old argument about size.

“D.C. is 68 square miles — that includes both land mass and water. It’s 95% smaller than our nation’s smallest state, Rhode Island,” he said in a statement, omitting the fact that D.C.’s population size (705,749) is larger than two other states, Vermont (623,989) and Wyoming (578.759) — and only slightly smaller than his state (844,659).

His solution to that is a bill abolishing the 23rd Amendment, which gave D.C. residents the right to vote in presidential elections in 1960. Huh?

But wait! He’s not taking away the right to vote, he says, because he’s pairing that with the “District of Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act,” a bill that redraws boundaries to give Maryland most of residential D.C.

That way, D.C. gets to vote for the president and gets representation in Congress — without creating a new state that just happens to be overwhelmingly blue. What the heck, Maryland’s blue anyhow. Problem solved with a little boundary redrawing, sending them all back to Maryland’s arms, a former slave state.

Whoa. Frederick Douglass would’ve loved that for sure.

This campaign is not simply about the right to vote, and casting a ballot in Maryland doesn’t solve this issue. It’s about the right to vote for the unique interests of the District, said Roaché, who is an at-large member of the D.C. Democratic Committee.

On practical matters, Roaché points to the lack of a state’s authority that thwarted D.C.’s ability to swiftly activate a National Guard presence during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

And because D.C. isn’t officially a state, pandemic relief was also shortchanged when it was given the amount of help allocated to territories, not states, she said.

Dusty and his co-sponsors, all Republican men, didn’t see it.

“A 51st state is not the answer,” the congressman’s news releases on the topic said.

Okay — so why don’t we just make North and South Dakota one big state of Dakota, and let D.C. become a state? That would make the new state of Dakota the 40th most populous state, below Idaho but just above Hawaii, and the number of stars on the American flag would remain unchanged.

According to the Montevideo Convention on statehood of 1933, which established the rights and duties of South and North American states, there are four requirements for statehood: a permanent population, a defined territory, a government and the capacity for relations with other states.

And does D.C. have all this? Check, check, check and check.

Add to that a Stanley Cup, a World Series win, a WNBA title, a music (Go-Go), a food (half-smoke), a sauce (mumbo) and we’ve got most other states beat.

Dusty’s real argument isn’t about D.C.’s size or ability to be a state. It’s really about the fear that one of the Blackest (ninth-largest percentage of African American residents in a big city) and most educated population in America (60 percent of D.C. residents have a bachelor’s degree, 34 percent have an advanced degree) will have a say in Congress.

For the anti-statehood crowd, it’s all about preventing more Democratic lawmakers casting votes.

For Marylanders, it’s about not wanting D.C. as another county. In a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll in 2019, the Old Line State favored D.C. statehood and opposed annexation.

For the Americans ambivalent about statehood, it’s all about a shrug and an assumption this land is just a federal place of bureaucrats and big buildings, a territory of nothing but legislation and regulation. (Forget that California actually has a larger federal workforce than all of D.C. does.)

D.C. is more than that. Established in 1790 with land ceded from Maryland and Virginia, D.C. became a real place, a personality, a vibe, an important part of the American story.

Washington was an early cultural and intellectual capital for African Americans, the first place in the nation for emancipation — enslaved people were freed in D.C. nine months before President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Act — and the first place African Americans won the right to vote, granted by Congress with the Reconstruction Act of 1867.

Like the West Coasters taking pride in their state’s frontier roots, Washingtonians take pride in the reasons they set roots in the nation’s capital.

Too often “Washington” is synonymous with the scandals that elected politicians bring with them when they come from elsewhere.

But really, native Washingtonians contribute little to the histrionics of Capitol Hill.

Because D.C. natives include actors Helen Hayes, Samuel L. Jackson, David Chappelle, Goldie Hawn, Chita Rivera, Taraji P. Henson and William Hurt. Athletes Kevin Durant and Pete Sampras were born in D.C. So were musicians Marvin Gaye, Duke Ellington and Henry Rollins. As were Connie Chung, Tim Gunn, Bill Nye, Stephen Colbert and Jim Henson. Queen Noor of Jordan and J.W. Marriott Jr. have D.C. birth certificates, too.

That’s an extraordinary 68 square miles, don’t you think?

More than enough for a star on a flag and the right to vote.