Scarier? Let Frank Pallone of Oakton, Va., explain: “I seem to remember that it had to cross a trestle, or more than one, on the way to Glen Echo. I also remember that kids used to rock the streetcar from side to side as it stopped on a trestle to switch to overhead power. Fun, huh?”

What was “overhead power”? In the center of the District, the streetcar’s power lines were underground. Farther out, they were overhead. Passing these electric borders, streetcars would have to stop and switch from one method to the other.

In the 1950s, Richard Banning would take the No. 20 streetcar from Sherrier Place NW, west of Arizona Avenue, to get to Gordon Junior High and, later, Western High School, now Duke Ellington.

“On the 20 line, [the power switch] happened just south of the Georgetown campus,” wrote Richard, who lives in Adelphi, Md. “On the 30 line, in Georgetown, it was in the middle of Wisconsin Avenue at about P Street, if I recall correctly.”

Sometimes, Richard said, a kid sitting in the very back would “open the back window of the streetcar, reach out and grab the cord to the spring-loaded power pickoff and we would slowly come to a stop. Not me.”

A streetcar — stopped on a trestle or moving through the city — could be a target for delinquent youths. John MacIntyre grew up in Brookmont, Md., and rode the 20 into D.C. to go to school. On Halloween, some boys would try to cut the line connecting the streetcar to the electric cables.

“It would cause a great blue spark,” wrote John, now in San Antonio.

To forestall this, John wrote, the “drivers of the streetcars would often open the door of the car so the boys could see the club the driver carried. Fortunately, that sort of mischief (then) or vandalism (now) didn’t happen often.”

While the original, early 1900s line to Cabin John had its eastern terminus in Georgetown, the 20 line was eventually extended all the way to Union Station.

“It ran on Pennsylvania Avenue, M Street and Wisconsin in Georgetown,” wrote Andrew Unger, now of Oberlin, Ohio. “Going westbound it ran on O Street and eastbound on P Street for the few blocks where it picked up its unique right-of-way around the university campus.”

The firm that built the first line to Cabin John was called the Washington & Great Falls Electric Railway. In last week’s column, Answer Man mentioned that despite the name, it never made it all the way to Great Falls. David Romanowski of Bethesda pointed out that another company did: the similarly named Washington and Great Falls Railway and Power Company.

“The trolley ran from Chevy Chase along Bradley Boulevard across River Road through the farmland to Great Falls,” wrote Judith Welles, author of “Cabin John: Legends and Life of an Uncommon Place” and 2019’s “Potomac.”

Wrote Judith, of Bethesda: “Apparently, the trolley was started by real estate developers who hoped that the allure of Great Falls and the potential for commuting would bring people to the countryside to buy property. But not many people took advantage of the trolley ride through the farmland and the effort failed.”

That line operated only from 1913 to 1921. A trace remains. About a mile into the Gold Mine Trail near Great Falls Tavern is a curving, raised berm of earth. This was the end of the line, where the trolley turned around for its trip back to civilization.

Judith found another trace: what may be the only surviving photo of the line in operation, discovered at Montgomery History’s Jane C. Sween Library in Rockville. A lone man stands in a trolley doorway, the only person on the streetcar. No wonder the line failed.