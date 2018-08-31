ROCKVILLE, Md. — Leaders of a Maryland county outside Washington are considering providing free condoms to all area public high schools.

News outlets report Montgomery County is debuting a pilot program this school year that will make free condoms available at four high schools.

Earlier in August, Montgomery County health officer Dr. Travis Gayles presented data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing a dramatic increase in the rate of sexually transmitted diseases among people age 15 to 29.

With school starting next week, Montgomery County councilmember George Leventhal and school board member Jill Ortman-Fouse want plans accelerated. They wrote a memorandum that suggests studying condom access in middle schools, and Ortman-Fouse plans to introduce a measure next Thursday that would expand the program to all 26 high schools.

