THE DISTRICT

Teen is accused of false bomb threat

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with making a false bomb threat against a school in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

He was arrested Wednesday. He is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile.

Police said the threat was made about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday targeting Maya Angelou Public Charter School in the 5600 block of East Capitol Street NE. Police said they found no explosive device during a search.

— Peter Hermann

Man's death is 150th homicide this year

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Southwest Washington’s Bellevue neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Samuel Lee Smith of Southeast Washington. His shooting brought the number of homicides this year in the District to 150, compared with 105 at this time in 2017.

Police said officers were called to a hospital about 5:50 p.m. for a report of a patient who had been shot and was seeking treatment.

Police said they determined he had been shot in the 100 block of Irvington Street SW and was either driven to the hospital or made it there some other way.

— Peter Hermann

Police identify suspect in Northeast shooting

D.C. police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man Monday afternoon in Northeast Washington.

Malik Morris, 20, of Northeast has been charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder while armed.

The man who was shot — Randall Francis, 20, of Southeast — had graduated from Eastern High School in 2016 and was an aspiring model and photographer.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Kittleman appointed to state commission

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman (R), who lost his reelection bid earlier this month, has been appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to a full-time job with the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission.

The job requires confirmation by the Maryland Senate, and it comes with a 12-year term and annual salary of at least $146,000.

A moderate who led a Democratic-leaning jurisdiction and spent 10 years in the state legislature, Kittleman was widely seen as a potential 2022 gubernatorial candidate before the midterm elections, when he was one of two incumbent Republican county executives in Maryland ousted in a Democratic wave.

— Erin Cox

Man arrested in fatal shooting after crash

A Forest Heights man was arrested in the fatal shooting of another man after the two got into an argument over a traffic crash, police said.

George Bell, 37, of Forest Heights was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slaying of Sammy Robinson II, 31, of Oxon Hill, according to Prince George’s County police.

Robinson and Bell had been involved in a crash and then got into an argument, leading to the fatal shooting, police said.

Bell is being held in the Prince George’s jail without bond, police said.

— Lynh Bui