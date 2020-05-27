For the first time in nearly two months, Washingtonians will be able to dine at a restaurant (outside seating only), get a haircut and shop curbside from stores deemed nonessential. But indoor worship services will be capped at 10 people, and gyms, pools and day camps will remain shuttered.

Most people who have been working from home should continue to do so.

“In my mind, I call it stay-at-home light,” said Bowser of the relaxed restrictions. “It means the stay-at-home order has been lifted, and some activities have been added back to what we can do, but they are minimal.”

Public health experts caution that the danger has yet to pass from the highly contagious novel coronavirus that has infected more than 95,000 and killed more than 4,000 in the District, Maryland and Virginia. A rush to pre-pandemic life could fuel another wave of infections, they warn, and trigger another round of restrictive measures.

The first phase of recovery in the District will include the reopening of parks, fields and tennis courts, barbershops by appointment, nonessential retailers for delivery and curbside service.

Residents are still required to maintain six feet of distance from others and to wear masks while inside most businesses. Playgrounds and nail salons are among entities still closed, and gatherings of 10 or more are still banned.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who launched a phase one reopening in most of the state May 15, is allowing Northern Virginia localities to start reopening Friday as well.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is scheduled to updated the public on the state’s covid-19 response at a 5 p.m. news conference, but leaders of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have said they are unlikely to join other parts of Maryland in easing restrictions just yet.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction may take steps toward reopening next week.



The county published a data dashboard on reopening metrics last week, in part to justify to residents why it needed to stay under lockdown even as parts of the state marched toward reopening.

As of Wednesday, only two of the nine metrics have reached the goal of 14 days of consecutive declines, but county health officer Travis Gayles said the rest are trending in the right direction. The rate of patients testing positive for covid-19 has decreased from a high of over 30 percent in early May to below 15 percent, he said. New infections and hospitalizations have also been declining.

One of the county’s metrics — the rate at which acute care beds are being used — has only declined one day out of the last fourteen, but Gayles said the county is in the process of adding hospital beds.

More than 10,000 Montgomery residents have contracted covid-19 and 572 have died — the most of any county in Maryland.

“Dates change. D.C.’s date was originally further out, but changed,” Elrich said at a news conference Wednesday.

“I never said we were totally in lockstep,” he added, speaking of regional leaders. “We’re focusing on doing what’s right … Be calm, it’ll all work out in the end.”

Although officials have touted the importance of regional coordination in the pandemic response, reopening decisions have largely been made independently, with each locality emphasizing different benchmarks to lift restrictions and focusing on different areas to sector.

Bowser decided to ease restrictionsafter hitting what the city described as a two-week decline in the community spread of coronavirus. That’s calculated by counting new cases by the day the person started experiencing symptoms, rather than when they tested positive, and excluding cases at confined facilities such as nursing homes, shelters and detention centers.

Her administration set aside earlier proposed metrics for reopening, including seeing a two week decline in new cases and the rate of people testing positive fall below 10 percent.

Bowser said she focused phase one recovery plans on businesses that are most needed after two months of a local shutdown, but where person-to-person contact can be minimized. That means barbers can reopen for appointments with stations spaced six feet apart and no waiting allowed inside, but nail care, waxing and eyebrow threading is still prohibited.

Restaurants, clubs and bars that served food outdoors before the pandemic may do so again, but cannot serve more than six at a table and customers should wear face coverings when they are not eating. Bowser said she may also consider closing some streets to expand space for outdoor dining.

In Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington counties, and Alexandria, places of worship will be able to hold indoor services at 50 percent capacity, instead of the 10-person limit currently in place. Restaurants and taverns can offer outdoor service at half-capacity, and campgrounds and state parks will reopen.



D. C. officials said they are planning in the coming days to offer more guidance on when the city can shift to the next stage of recovery and what that would entail. A task force formed by the mayor recommended what businesses can operate and how in different stages of recovery, but Bowser has the final authority.

Bowser said she is unlikely to reinstate her current orders if coronavirus cases spike again, but might close access to some places or businesses to prevent infections.

“We can turn up our lifting of restrictions up and down,” said Bowser.

On Wednesday, D.C. businesses were deciding whether to be among the first to reopen.

Andy Shallal, the owner of the local restaurant chain Busboys and Poets, has rehired a fifth of his staff and held a training in new procedures Wednesday to prepare for resuming dine-in service.

Tables are already spaced six feet apart, and his brunch menu is condensed to make sure the kitchen staff can keep up with demand. Customers will be encouraged to place reservations and orders using an app to minimize interactions.

Other restaurant owners say they are less able to take advantage of the rollback in restrictions.

“When our mayor says to take a step forward, I want to follow wholeheartedly,” said Can Yurdagul, whose Sushi Capitol eateries do not have outdoor seating.

Restaurant owners can apply to extend seating into sidewalks or streets for limited periods of time, but Yurdagul said he is wary of serving sushi outdoors in the hot D.C. summer.

“It’s survival mode right now,” he said. “This is not the time to be financially motivated. It is the time to be health motivated.”

Sheila Weaver, a barber at Wrenn’s Barber shop in the Navy Yard, spent Wednesday morning texting her regulars, trying to gauge their level of interest in getting a haircut under the new rules.

“I have to see what my customers want because they are the ones who are paying me,” she said. “But I am definitely concerned. I don’t want to be thirsty and pull down my mask to drink water and kill everybody in the shop.”

The White House and others have raised alarms about the high rates of people testing positive for coronavirus in the D.C. area, which local officials attributed to the lack of widespread testing of asymptomatic people who are less likely to test positive.

Maryland, the District and Virginia have all expanded testing in recent days. Starting next week, D.C. will open a testing site downtown and replace a current site at the United Medical Center campus with a more transit-accessible site in Anacostia.

In Maryland, Hogan announced residents who suspect they have been exposed to covid-19 can receive a test at Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro at no charge and without a doctor’s order or an appointment.

There are now 97,078 cases and 4,118 deaths in Maryland, the District and Virginia, after the three jurisdictions reported more than 1,700 new cases and 109 fatalities Wednesday.