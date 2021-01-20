The D.C. Department of Health said it will open about 3,000 more coronavirus vaccination appointments to eligible residents in two waves, beginning Thursday for those who live in areas most impacted by the virus, and continuing Friday for residents across the city.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, 2,235 slots will be available to residents 65 or older and health care workers who live in most of Wards, 1, 4, 5, 7 and 8, in the following Zip codes: 20001, 20002, 20009, 20010, 20011, 20012, 20015, 20017, 20018, 20019, 20020, 20030, 20032, 20039, 20040, 20056, 20059, 20060, 20064, 20223, 20242, 20260, 20306, 20317, 20340, 20373, 20375, 20422, 20441, 20509, 20542, and 20593.

On Friday, another 740 vaccination appointments will be available to any D.C. resident 65 or older or those who work in a health care setting anywhere in D.C.

Demand for the vaccine is high, and officials expect the appointments to fill up quickly. Eligible residents can register for an appointment at vaccinate.dc.gov, or by calling the District’s hotline at 855-363-0333.

Residents who tried to register for an appointment previously, but did not receive a notification with a confirmation code, date and location, must register again.