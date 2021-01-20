On Friday, another 740 vaccination appointments will be available to any D.C. resident 65 or older or those who work in a health care setting anywhere in D.C.
Demand for the vaccine is high, and officials expect the appointments to fill up quickly. Eligible residents can register for an appointment at vaccinate.dc.gov, or by calling the District’s hotline at 855-363-0333.
Residents who tried to register for an appointment previously, but did not receive a notification with a confirmation code, date and location, must register again.