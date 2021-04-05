All Maryland residents ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine at the state's mass vaccination sites starting Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said, hastening access to inoculations as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The shot will similarly be available at all pharmacies, doctors offices and other providers starting April 12, more than two weeks earlier than the eligibility schedule Hogan announced last month.

State officials cautioned that appointments might not immediately available for everyone who wants them and urged the public to be patient. While the state said eligibility was expanding specifically for Maryland residents, Hogan and other officials have also described vaccine doses as federal assets and have said out of state residents who are eligible will not be turned away.

Six mass vaccination sites are operating in Maryland, with three scheduled to open this week in Montgomery, Prince George's and Baltimore counties. The mass vaccination site in Hagerstown will begin accepting walk-up patients tomorrow, joining the Salisbury location as the only to places in Maryland to get a shot without first securing an appointment. Appointments can be scheduled through the state's central scheduling website or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.